Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’
Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Grateful Dead's Bob Weir: Truly classic rock
Recently, at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, black tie met tie dye when the National Symphony Orchestra shared the spotlight with Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir and his band, Wolf Bros. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Weir about bringing new life to the Dead's music, by going from a six-piece jam band to a 60-piece orchestra, blending culture with counter-culture.
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Why December 11th Matters In Rock History
Find out why it was a rotten day for Guns N' Roses in 2008 and a shocking day for Ace Frehley in 1976.
