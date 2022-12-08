ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Former China president Hu Jintao returns to public eye for first time since mysterious exit from congress

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao, who was mysteriously removed from the Communist Party’s congress in October, reappeared in public on Monday morning.Mr Hu attended a tribute for former president Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing, according to the China Central Television.The channel reported that the 79-year-old former president was seen walking unsteadily along with an attendant at the event.Mr Jiang died of multiple organ failure on 30 November and was cremated on Monday.This is the first time since his exit from the congress in October that he has appeared in public.On 22 October, Mr Hu,...
The US is losing the developing world to China

China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
