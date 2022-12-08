Former Chinese president Hu Jintao, who was mysteriously removed from the Communist Party’s congress in October, reappeared in public on Monday morning.Mr Hu attended a tribute for former president Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing, according to the China Central Television.The channel reported that the 79-year-old former president was seen walking unsteadily along with an attendant at the event.Mr Jiang died of multiple organ failure on 30 November and was cremated on Monday.This is the first time since his exit from the congress in October that he has appeared in public.On 22 October, Mr Hu,...

7 DAYS AGO