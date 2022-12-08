ROH Final Battle delivered a stellar card, and it all came down to the clash for the ROH World Championship. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was putting his Title on the line against a former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and there was no love lost between these two. It showed too, as they hit each other with everything they had and pulled out all the stops. Jericho managed to do significant damage to Castagnoli's back, and at several points, it looked like that would cost him any shot at the Title. He was able to stay in it, however, and he shocked Jericho by swinging him around 33 times. That would cause Jericho to tap in mid-swing, giving Claudio the win and the honor of becoming ROH World Champion once again.

