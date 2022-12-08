Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Photos: Terence Crawford's brutal knockout of David Avanesyan
Welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain his belt Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title
LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282’s Jared Gordon reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett loss: ‘I was robbed — everyone knows it’
Jared Gordon has reacted to his controversial unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After 10 straight finishes, the ringside judges finally had some work to do in “Sin City.” And it...
worldboxingnews.net
‘I want to cry!’ Manny Pacquiao teases return as win divides opinion
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao divided opinion with a dominant triumph against a combat YouTuber in his first fight since 2021. Pacquiao, who lost out on a bid to become Filipino President during his time away, had far too much for DK Yoo in Korea. The eight-weight champion didn’t have to...
BoxingNews24.com
Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis says Spence vs. Crawford won’t happen next
By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight won’t happen next because the “cliques” in boxing will get in the way. According to Prograis, the different cliques don’t get along. Prograis points out that the Spence-Crawford fight has been talked...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford waiting on big fight against Errol Spence
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he’ll keep his phone on, waiting for the call for his next fight as he heads into a vacation after his easy sixth round knockout of David Avanesyan on BLK Prime PPV. Crawford showed clear signs of age against Avanesyan, and one could...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez bitter in victory: “Let them hate”
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez seemed bitter in victory today, posting on social media a gloating message following what many fans feel was a hometown 10 round split decision over visiting fighter Sandor Martin last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Some fans feel that two judges...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua: “Let’s run it back”
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is already impatient to get the rematch with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The #6 WBC ranked Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) took to social media to send a message to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to urge him along, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner wants Prograis after Redkach fight
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has already lined up a title shot against Regis Prograis for his WBC light welterweight belt after his February fight against Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime. To be fair to the fans, Broner should have to work his way into a...
MMAmania.com
Watch eye-rolling Joe Rogan react in real time to Paddy Pimblett decision at UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett captured a unanimous decision victory over lightweight rival Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite most fans and media outlets scoring the contest in favor of “Flash.”. Check out the official scorecards here. UFC...
ComicBook
New ROH World Champion Crowned at Final Battle
ROH Final Battle delivered a stellar card, and it all came down to the clash for the ROH World Championship. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was putting his Title on the line against a former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and there was no love lost between these two. It showed too, as they hit each other with everything they had and pulled out all the stops. Jericho managed to do significant damage to Castagnoli's back, and at several points, it looked like that would cost him any shot at the Title. He was able to stay in it, however, and he shocked Jericho by swinging him around 33 times. That would cause Jericho to tap in mid-swing, giving Claudio the win and the honor of becoming ROH World Champion once again.
Comments / 0