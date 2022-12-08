Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Asian shares advance on back of Wall Street gains
Shares are higher in Asia after an advance on Wall Street led by the latest rally in technology companies
CoinTelegraph
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
JPMorgan's quant guru says it's time to sell energy stocks as massive outperformance relative to oil prices isn't likely to last
A tactical trade in energy stocks is shaping up after oil prices have erased all of their 2022 gains. JPMorgan recommends investors sell energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. "The catalyst for convergence would be a pullback in the broad equity market," Kolanovic...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street edged up on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices in November stirred hope inflation is moderating but also raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding above $1,800 as US PPI rises 7.4% in November, coming in hotter than expected
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,800 an ounce as wholesale inflation pressure rise more than expected in November, demonstrating that rising prices continue to threaten the U.S. economy. Friday the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% last month following October’s...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to rise on Friday, on a fall in crude oil prices, and on hopes of a global demand revival due to China's easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.36% at...
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...
