ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
CNBC

Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
CoinTelegraph

BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to rise on Friday, on a fall in crude oil prices, and on hopes of a global demand revival due to China's easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.36% at...
NASDAQ

Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy