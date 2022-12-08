Read full article on original website
fashionunited.com
Lululemon Q3 revenue up 28 percent, ups FY outlook
Athletic apparel brand Lululemon has upped its full-year guidance after posting a 28 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter of the year. The US-Canadian company made revenue of 1.86 billion dollars in the period, up from 1.45 billion dollars a year earlier. Comparable store sales were up 14...
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Saudi Arabia expects narrower 2023 surplus as uncertainty clouds oil outlook
RIYADH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia approved on Wednesday a 1.114 trillion-riyal ($296 billion) budget for 2023 expected to post a surplus of 16 billion riyals, Saudi media outlets reported.
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
French central bank sees fourth quarter growth of 0.1%
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The French economy is on course to finish the year with slightly positive growth in the fourth quarter, the central bank said on Thursday in its monthly outlook.
NASDAQ
Citigroup (C) Gives Q4 Outlook, Robust Trading to Offset Weak IB
Citigroup Inc.’s C CEO, Jane Fraser, indicated at the Goldman Sachs financial conference that the bank expects its trading revenues to increase 10% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, because of the weak investment banking (IB) performance, IB fees will likely decline 60%. The majority...
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
GameStop Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Misses Street Revenue Forecasts
GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report posted its seventh consecutive quarterly loss Wednesday, with disappointing revenue gains, as the video game retailer continues to focus on its transition into digital asset sales. GameStop said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in October was pegged at 31 cents per...
NASDAQ
South African rand gains as dollar retreats
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Then South African rand gained on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated on global markets and China eased some COVID-19 restrictions. At 1605 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1700 against the dollar, about 0.9% stronger than its previous close. The dollar was down about...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals
The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
US News and World Report
Japan Business Mood Up, Global Slowdown Weighs on Outlook - Reuters Poll
TOKYO (Reuters) - Sentiment of big Japanese manufacturers rose for the first time in four months in December, and the service-sector mood hit a three-year high, a Reuters monthly poll found, in a sign of gradual recovery from COVID-19 doldrums. Reflecting uncertainty in the outlook, however, the monthly poll, which...
When market forecasters should earn their spurs: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec 8 (Reuters) - When Yogi Berra famously said it's difficult to make forecasts, especially about the future, he probably didn't have financial market analysts in mind.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Markets Test Fed 'Soft Landing' Thesis
Stocks finished higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures while avoiding falling into recession. With stocks riding a five-day losing streak, giving back most of...
NASDAQ
National Beverage (FIZZ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Beverage (FIZZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.81%. A quarter...
