Auburn, AL

247Sports

Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says

Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end

Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao

Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed, becoming the 13th Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. Anderson, a true freshman, missed most of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the offseason. He made his collegiate debut against Austin Peay but did not record any stats. Anderson joined the Crimson Tide in January as an early enrollee and went through spring drills and the A-Day Game, where he caught two passes for 11 yards for the White offense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Overtime: "Team Drama" Does it Again

IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Stop us if you've heard this before...Wisconsin played another game right down to the wire. In their seventh consecutive game decided by five points or less, the Badgers (8-2, 2-0) took down Iowa (7-2, 0-1) 78-75 in overtime on Sunday, winning their second-straight game in the series.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

DL Mason Robinson flips from Northwestern to Penn State

Mason Robinson found comfort in knowing a quartet of former Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh players are at Penn State, but it was the feel he got while speaking with the coaching staff about his fit in the defense that was more important. Soon after finishing up his official visit to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from S Braedyn Moore

Wisconsin received a commitment from Hamilton (Ohio) Badin safety Braedyn Moore, a four-star prospect per 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Badgers get Moore after a weekend where he was in Madison for an official visit. He also was previously committed to Luke Fickell and his staff at Cincinnati. "I...
MADISON, WI

