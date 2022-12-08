Read full article on original website
Florida man gets decade in prison for shipping himself several pounds of meth, DOJ says
TAMPA, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he tried to ship himself several pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday that Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Rare storms bring large hail, damaging winds, & tornado warnings to TX/OK Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A rare severe weather event tore across the eastern Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Monday night bringing all modes of severe hazards including two tornado warned storms in Beaver county in Oklahoma. There has not been any confirmation of damage from a tornado as of Tuesday morning,...
More than 76,000 customers without power in California as storm moves through
A major winter storm has knocked out power in portions of Northern California. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and PG&E estimate about 76,000 of their customers are without power. The storm's strong winds and heavy rains have downed power lines, and even brought heavy snow at higher elevations. Wind gusts...
