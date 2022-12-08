Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Brittney Griner's Agent Describes Moment WNBA Star Reunited With Her Wife
After 10 months apart, the basketball player and her wife, Cherelle, embraced in a Texas airplane hangar.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Brittney Griner swap for Russia 'Merchant of Death' is trading an 'elephant for a fly': Ex-FBI official
Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker discusses the Biden administration's trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russia's Viktor Bout.
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
Putin Has Escape Plan to Venezuela if Russia Loses War: Former Speechwriter
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception," Abbas Gallyamov wrote on his Telegram channel.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
A psychology expert said it's impossible to know how long it will take Brittney Griner to readjust to American life after her Russian imprisonment.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Russia wants 'hundreds' of ballistic missiles from Iran and is offering 'unprecedented' military support in return, UK envoy says
According to reports, senior Biden administration officials say Russia may give Iran air defense systems and helicopters as part of its support.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
