I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Community Arts of Elmira unveils new mural
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As part of the Elmira Infinite Canvas project, Community Arts of Elmira has unveiled another mural in the city, this one being on the side of Elmira Community Cycle. The mural celebration/ribbon cutting was done at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with representatives from Community Arts of Elmira, Elmira Community Cycle, and […]
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Fake Vestal Police Swag is Being Offered for Sale
A scam where a company is selling fake local police agency swag is rearing its ugly head again. This time, the Vestal Police Department is advising people they are NOT selling VPD “merch.”. In a post on Facebook, the Vestal Police warn: “It has been brought to our attention...
Two children find the perfect Christmas gifts during "Shop with a Cop" event
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two families and their children were selected to participate in the Elmira Heights Police Department's (EHPD) Police Benevolent Association (PBA) "Shop with a Cop" event on Saturday morning. The EHPD PBA allowed the children to pick out whatever toys, games, electronics, clothes, and more and at the end of it, the PBA picks up the tab.
United Way announces new executive director
Today, the United Way of Broome County announced that Paula Perna has been named the organization's new executive director.
What’s Happening for the week of December 11, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
Corning lax alums earn MAAC rings
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four standout lacrosse players earned a special honor. On Sunday, Corning High School graduates Hunter Newman, Quinn Bowler, Nik Nickerson and Kelly DuPree received their MAAC Championship rings as members of Manhattan College men’s lacrosse. Each player saw valuable playing time last year as the Jaspers beat St. Bonaventure 8-7 for […]
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino
Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
Latest numbers, December 12th
Since Friday, there has been a small drop in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases.
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike
A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
