ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York

McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Community Arts of Elmira unveils new mural

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As part of the Elmira Infinite Canvas project, Community Arts of Elmira has unveiled another mural in the city, this one being on the side of Elmira Community Cycle. The mural celebration/ribbon cutting was done at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with representatives from Community Arts of Elmira, Elmira Community Cycle, and […]
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Fake Vestal Police Swag is Being Offered for Sale

A scam where a company is selling fake local police agency swag is rearing its ugly head again. This time, the Vestal Police Department is advising people they are NOT selling VPD “merch.”. In a post on Facebook, the Vestal Police warn: “It has been brought to our attention...
VESTAL, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Eye Spy the Secrets and History Behind Binghamton’s Inebriate Asylum

It's the Castle on the Hill. Official name - The Binghamton Psychiatric Center. Well, at least that was the last name for the huge complex from 1974 until it closed in 1993. According to the Castle on the Hill website, it was originally named the New York State Inebriate Asylum from 1858 to 1879, then it was called the Binghamton Asylum for the Chronic Insane up until 1890 when it became the Binghamton State Hospital until 1974.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two children find the perfect Christmas gifts during "Shop with a Cop" event

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two families and their children were selected to participate in the Elmira Heights Police Department's (EHPD) Police Benevolent Association (PBA) "Shop with a Cop" event on Saturday morning. The EHPD PBA allowed the children to pick out whatever toys, games, electronics, clothes, and more and at the end of it, the PBA picks up the tab.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the week of December 11, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning lax alums earn MAAC rings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four standout lacrosse players earned a special honor. On Sunday, Corning High School graduates Hunter Newman, Quinn Bowler, Nik Nickerson and Kelly DuPree received their MAAC Championship rings as members of Manhattan College men’s lacrosse. Each player saw valuable playing time last year as the Jaspers beat St. Bonaventure 8-7 for […]
CORNING, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino

Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
OWEGO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike

A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy