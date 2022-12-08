OBITUARY: Vernon Fairley Norton

HAMLET — Mr. Vernon Fairley Norton, 78, of Hamlet, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

He was born March 22, 1944 to the late Archie Fairley Jr. and Jean Prevatte Norton.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Vance “Porthole” Norton.

He was a graduate of Hamlet High School and a longtime employee of Clark Equipment Company.

Vernon served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was an avid collector, and a lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast. He was a member of Nebo Wesleyan Church in Hamlet for many years and dearly loved his church family.

He is survived by his brother, Rodney Norton of Kenly; sons, Brian Norton of Salisbury and Scotty Norton of Laurinburg; three grandchildren; nephews and nieces, Amy Tatum (Billy) of Hamlet, Chris Norton of Hamlet, Stacy Bender of Walnut Cove, and Joy Comstock of Kenly; great-nephew and great-niece, Adam and Abigail Tatum; sister-in-law Carol, Norton of Rockingham; a host of beloved Norton aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many special friends.

A graveside service will be held at Nebo Wesleyan Church Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Collins officiating. Family will receive friends at the graveside from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service, and all other times at the home of Billy and Amy Tatum.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Nebo Wesleyan Church, 1812 Airport Road, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norton family.

