Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season
The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
Clayton News Daily
The Difference Between a Cold and the Flu, According to Doctors
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Sniffle. Sneeze. Cough. Wheeze. Yes, it’s that time again: cold and...
ABC 15 News
CDC sees rise in flu cases in US as hospitalizations spike
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that flu cases in the U.S. are on the rise. During a news briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rise of hospitalizations in the U.S. are the most they've seen. Last week, the CDC reported nearly 20,000...
Flu season intensifies with 6M infected in US: CDC
Twelve children have died from the flu so far, the CDC said, and the cumulative hospitalization rate is the highest it's been at this point in the flu season since 2010-2011.
How effective is the flu shot this year?
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
When will flu and RSV peak?
Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
How bad is the flu in Oregon, Washington? CDC map looks grim
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
WebMD
Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.
Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
Though flu cases in Massachusetts rank the state’s estimated severity of the illness as “low,” according to the CDC, the state is seeing an early uptick this season in cases, along with “soaring” RSV infections among children and ever-present COVID rates, according to a Massachusetts pediatrician, Boston 25 reported.
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
FOX 11 and 41
Pharmacies Struggle to Keep Tamiflu on Shelves as Demand Skyrockets Amid Surge of Illnesses
As temperatures drop and cases of influenza rise both locally and nationwide, some pharmacies are beginning to struggle with a shortage of a medication widely used to treat the flu. According to two national pharmacy groups, Tamiflu and its generic versions are in shorter supply this year. Tamiflu can be...
Two children and nine adults have died from flu in Alabama, report says
An outbreak of influenza that has hit the South particularly hard has now taken the lives of two children and nine adults in Alabama, according to the state department of public health. The report from the week ending on Nov. 19 also showed that outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms have...
Flu activity in Texas ‘very high,’ CDC says
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.
Amid the "tripledemic" of influenza, RSV and COVID, doctors say the flu is getting worse. Here's what to know about cases, symptoms and the vaccine.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0