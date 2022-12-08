ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
Clayton News Daily

The Difference Between a Cold and the Flu, According to Doctors

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Sniffle. Sneeze. Cough. Wheeze. Yes, it’s that time again: cold and...
ABC 15 News

CDC sees rise in flu cases in US as hospitalizations spike

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that flu cases in the U.S. are on the rise. During a news briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rise of hospitalizations in the U.S. are the most they've seen. Last week, the CDC reported nearly 20,000...
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
Axios

Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade

Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

When will flu and RSV peak?

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
ALABAMA STATE
WebMD

Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
DALLAS, TX
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
KXAN

Flu activity in Texas ‘very high,’ CDC says

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
TEXAS STATE
