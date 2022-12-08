Read full article on original website
Related
The Newly Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Quintessentially Los Cabos Stay
Located on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is widely considered one of Mexico’s premiere tourist destinations. Once a sleepy fishing village, it has since evolved into a vibe-y, good-time place (emphasis on good-time) where luxury properties, and celebrities, abound. Which is why it’s not...
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
Exploring the Caribbean on the World’s First Hybrid Ship
Ship. Boat. Bus. Boat. Walk. That’s how I made it to Lamanai, an ancient Mayan city reservation in Northern Belize that was the longest occupied of the Mayan world (3,000 years). In Mayan, Lamanai means “submerged crocodile,” which fits as it sits along the lush and green crocodile waters of the New River that took us there.
techaiapp.com
Luxury living, peace and tranquility in Pattaya? – A Luxury Travel Blog
International travel has resumed and restriction free borders have become a reality, so it’s time for us all to start planning, booking and getting excited about our next travel adventures. For some, that will be returning to a favourite destination, to re-live and re-kindle those holiday vibes, for others that may be looking for a ‘new’ destination to explore, enjoy and add to that list of favourite places.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
A Buyout at an Italian Monastery Turned Hotel
Texan Bianca Sharma was on vacation with her sons on Italy’s Amalfi Coast when she spotted a former monastery and convent from the 17th century that lay abandoned. It took 10 years for that smitten entrepreneur to restore the site into an exceptional clifftop hotel and grounds, the aptly named Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa, where each of the 20 rooms and suites has a view of the sea. Sharma is offering Robb Report readers an exclusive three-night buyout package, including all meals from her Michelin-star kitchen and full access to her 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar, plus unlimited treatments in the...
techaiapp.com
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
drifttravel.com
Inviting Romance in Bali at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana
A secluded property in the highlands of Ubud has long been a popular spot for intimate weddings and the honeymoon crowd but you don’t need to say “I do,” to enjoy Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana’s romantic allure. The Balinese property is ticking all the boxes for a romantic getaway this Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and beyond.
A Special Getaway on Lake Como
Where better to spend three indulgent nights than in the largest suite on Lake Como: the 2,700-square-foot Bellini, inside the newly opened Passalacqua. The 18th-century mansion was reborn as a hotel earlier this year under the auspices of Grand Hotel Tremezzo CEO Valentina de Santis. When you do emerge from the suite, which is named after the composer who once played the piano here, this package (designed exclusively for Robb Report readers) includes private tours of both the nearby Villa del Balbianello, famed for its terraced gardens and spotlighted in Casino Royale, and the lake itself on Passalacqua’s own boat. Then...
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS TRANSFORMS INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST FESTIVE DESTINATIONS IN DUBAI
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park in the Middle East, has turned into the ultimate magical destination this season with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters. With over 50 different activities across four...
GigNet Announces Agreement with Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, Largest Outdoor Mall In Latin America, Under Construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico
CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing high speed broadband for fast, and reliable Internet to the new Grand Outlet being constructed in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Once completed, the Grand Outlet will be the largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, with over 90,000 square meters, 185 tenants, nearly 3,000 parking places, and an 80,000 square meter lake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005573/en/ Photo: Artist Rendering of the Grand Outlet, largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, under construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Shown in photo is Highway 307, the main artery between Cancun and Playa del Carmen; GigNet’s advanced fiber-optic network is installed along this key route, enabling fiber-optic access to commercial and residential developments along the full 120-kilometer route between Cancun and Tulum. (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
DON FUEGO UNLOCKS THE DOORS TO DUBAI’S NEWEST SOUTH AMERICAN HOTSPOT EN FUEGO
On Friday 9th December, Atlantis, The Palm, conceptual partners, Solutions Leisure Group and the Master Showman, Don Fuego, will unlock the doors to Dubai’s newest South American social dining extravaganza. En Fuego, which translates to on fire in Spanish, promises diners an exhilarating and authentic South American experience, full of endless surprises, upon every visit.
foodgressing.com
Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-reservations are open
The Orient Express La Dolce Vita is a luxury rail tourism project conceived by Arsenale S.p.A. and Orient Express, part of the Accor Group. It will welcome its first passengers in 2024. The train will cross Italy from north to south via six iconic itineraries. The itineraries have been designed...
Cierto Tequila Awarded Seven Medals, Including Six Gold Medals, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded a total of seven (7) medals, including six (6) Gold medals and one (1) Silver medal, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards (LCSA) – far surpassing all brands across all spirits categories. “Amidst thousands of entrants at the London Craft Spirits Awards, the esteemed judging panel of European spirits experts recognized Cierto’s quality, elegance and global appeal,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred eighty-eight (588) international medals and awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005094/en/ CIERTO TEQUILA AWARDED SEVEN MEDALS, INCLUDING SIX GOLD MEDALS, AT THE 2022 LONDON CRAFT SPIRITS AWARDS (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0