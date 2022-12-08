Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San FranciscoR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
oaklandside.org
Duplex housing law hasn’t had big impact on Oakland, so far
While the California housing bill SB9 inspired fierce debate as it worked its way through the legislature last year, there was one thing its most passionate advocates and critics agreed on: The law would have a big impact on neighborhoods. SB9, which went into effect in January 2022, allows for...
City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor. It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
Mother demands action after son stabbed at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A mother is demanding answers after her son was stabbed several times at school. The 14-year-old victim is still recovering at a hospital after getting stabbed Wednesday morning at Skyline High School in Oakland. Brittany McMillon says it was the most horrifying phone call she had ever gotten – her 14-year-old […]
oaklandside.org
Great East Bay restaurants and markets ready to make your Christmas feast
According to multiple sources, spending Christmas sequestered in a kitchen baking, cooking and washing up isn’t everybody’s idea of a delightful holiday. While this reporter cannot relate to such findings, I suspect many of you — who must navigate ornery in-laws, scheduling snafus and children strung out on peppermint bark — wish to be unburdened from as many culinary duties as possible this season. That’s why we’ve compiled this list to help you order your Christmas feast to go at one of these reliable and delicious local markets or restaurants. In turn, you’ll help to make their Christmas merry, too.
richmondconfidential.org
Church offers no-interest loans to increase Black homeownership in Contra Costa County
Even though she was gainfully employed at a bio-pharma company, had built up some savings and made money on the side as a travel adviser, Astrid Heim had a hard time becoming a Bay Area homeowner. That changed in February, when she found out about interest-free loans through the Black...
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
In the largest donation in Ravenswood's history, foundation gives $30 million to build 'community hub' at middle school
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to Board President Mele K. Latu.
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
Daily Californian
Human trafficking, aggravated assault reported at campus residence hall
UCPD is currently investigating a case of human trafficking and aggravated assault that occurred at a UC Berkeley student residence hall earlier this month, according to the UCPD crime log. The incident occurred on Dec. 3 at approximately midnight and was reported on Dec. 7 by a secondhand source. The...
Muni union prez booted from office — accused of using racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
KRON4
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
forkast.news
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
smartcitiesdive.com
San Jose, California, to eliminate minimum parking requirements
San Jose, California, became the latest city to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments following a unanimous vote by the city council to approve the measure on Tuesday. The policy aims to make building additional housing easier and less expensive, encourage greater building density, reduce the public’s reliance on...
Comments / 0