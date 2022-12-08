ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

Duplex housing law hasn’t had big impact on Oakland, so far

While the California housing bill SB9 inspired fierce debate as it worked its way through the legislature last year, there was one thing its most passionate advocates and critics agreed on: The law would have a big impact on neighborhoods. SB9, which went into effect in January 2022, allows for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor

SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor.  It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
SAN MATEO, CA
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mother demands action after son stabbed at Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A mother is demanding answers after her son was stabbed several times at school. The 14-year-old victim is still recovering at a hospital after getting stabbed Wednesday morning at Skyline High School in Oakland. Brittany McMillon says it was the most horrifying phone call she had ever gotten – her 14-year-old […]
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Great East Bay restaurants and markets ready to make your Christmas feast

According to multiple sources, spending Christmas sequestered in a kitchen baking, cooking and washing up isn’t everybody’s idea of a delightful holiday. While this reporter cannot relate to such findings, I suspect many of you — who must navigate ornery in-laws, scheduling snafus and children strung out on peppermint bark — wish to be unburdened from as many culinary duties as possible this season. That’s why we’ve compiled this list to help you order your Christmas feast to go at one of these reliable and delicious local markets or restaurants. In turn, you’ll help to make their Christmas merry, too.
BERKELEY, CA
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Human trafficking, aggravated assault reported at campus residence hall

UCPD is currently investigating a case of human trafficking and aggravated assault that occurred at a UC Berkeley student residence hall earlier this month, according to the UCPD crime log. The incident occurred on Dec. 3 at approximately midnight and was reported on Dec. 7 by a secondhand source. The...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
forkast.news

Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
STANFORD, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

San Jose, California, to eliminate minimum parking requirements

San Jose, California, became the latest city to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments following a unanimous vote by the city council to approve the measure on Tuesday. The policy aims to make building additional housing easier and less expensive, encourage greater building density, reduce the public’s reliance on...
SAN JOSE, CA

