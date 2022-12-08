Read full article on original website
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
Update On When Brock And Arn Anderson's AEW Contracts Expire
Arn Anderson wants to end his tenure with AEW in the right fashion and see his son Brock flourish as a young up-and-coming star for all the right reasons. But during a recent live Zoom event with AdFreeShows.com, Anderson made mention of what his plans are moving into 2023. "I'm...
Eric Bischoff Defends Himself Against Ric Flair's Comments
Eric Bischoff has expressed a desire to let bygones be bygones but felt it was necessary to address his unexpected tension with Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" has been very open regarding his thoughts on Bischoff, and on the latest episode of his podcast "83 Weeks" the former WCW president addressed the topic.
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans To Retire From Pro Wrestling
Arn Anderson appears to have an end date in sight for when his pro wrestling journey will reach an end. Anderson participated in a live Zoom chat with members of AdFreeShows.com and was asked what his upcoming plans were for 2023. "The Enforcer" made note that the primary focus is getting his son Brock ready to continue a career in AEW as he begins to close his out.
WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring
Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star
There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.
Hulk Hogan Thought His Alter Ego Would Get A Two-Year WWE Run
Hulk Hogan's career has seen him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as a singles star and an NWO member. Hogan's two most famous characters in history were his red and yellow Hulkamania character and the "Hollywood" character he sported while with the NWO. However, there was...
Result Of The Briscoes Vs. FTR At ROH Final Battle
FTR and The Briscoes completed their trilogy on December 10 at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. The four men clashed in a Double Dog Collar match for FTR's ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the trend of championships changing hands continued with this bloody bout. Dax Harwood was chained...
Drew McIntyre Didn't Find Out He'd Win Big WWE Match Until Day Of
Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but in order to reach his current spot, he had to overcome his fair share of adversity having been released by WWE back in 2014 and really being forced to reinvent himself outside the company. During an interview with Darren Stone for "Faction 919," McIntyre revealed that he felt this second run on the main roster was a bit rocky in the beginning as he was a heel who didn't connect with the audience due to not saying things a human would actually say; he credited Paul Heyman for letting him be himself.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Insisted On Petey Williams Changing Name
While WWE's creative process has become known for many of its hyper-specific quirks over the years — from labeling wrestlers as "superstars" to calling its fanbase "The WWE Universe" — changing its wrestlers' names once they arrive on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" has become a common expectation as well.
Adam Pearce 'Fired' Top Superstar On WWE Raw
As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.
Flip Gordon Reveals How Much ROH Contract Was Worth Before Release
Flip Gordon was on his way to becoming a million dollar man before Ring of Honor changed hands in April, leaving its talent to book work elsewhere. On the latest episode of Sporstkeeda's "UnSKripted" podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Gordon revealed that ROH had signed him to a deal worth a million dollars back in 2020, when he re-signed with the company.
WWE Raw Preview (12/12): Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley And Alexa Bliss Vs. Bayley To Determine New No.1 Contender's
New challengers for the "Raw" Women's Championship and WWE United States Championship will emerge tonight on "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Aiming to carry the red, blue, and white striped title once again, former champions Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bobby Lashley will collide in a number one contender's match. The former Shield member and "The All Mighty" have been getting in each other's way in recent weeks, which led to Lashley unintentionally putting his hands on a WWE official last week following a wild brawl between the pair. Rollins and Lashley will now settle their differences in the ring, with a shot at the United States Championship, currently held by Austin Theory, up for grabs.
Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins
It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.
WWE Wellness Policy Questioned In Wake Of Matt Riddle Report
Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended by WWE for failing the company's wellness policy for a second time. Riddle was written off TV following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw" and it now appears as though the angle was due to the suspension. Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" questioned WWE's decision-making regarding its handling of the situation with Riddle.
Jim Ross Has High Praise For ROH Final Battle Match
ROH had their final pay-per-view of 2022, Final Battle, this past Saturday — an event that saw multiple title changes such as Claudio Castagnoli becoming the new ROH World champion. The ROH World Tag Team Championship match saw the end of a nearly year-long rivalry between FTR and The Briscoes, with FTR winning their two previous matches. The Briscoes were finally able to defeat FTR, with this match being a Double Dog Collar match, and won the ROH World Tag Team Championships.
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
