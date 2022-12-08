Read full article on original website
Related
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
lbmjournal.com
ABC: Construction input prices down 1% in November, still up 40% since February 2020
WASHINGTON — Construction input prices declined 0.9% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.8% for the month. Construction input prices are up 11.9%...
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
Gas Pump Prices Continue To Fall In US, But Some States Have Further To Go
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased by 12 cents to settle at an average of $3.44. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan suggests prices could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, gas prices continue to plummet, with the previous week marking the...
freightwaves.com
Transportation capacity up, prices see ‘sharpest rate of contraction’ in November
Transportation capacity continued to grow at a high rate during November with prices falling at the fastest rate on record, according to a monthly survey of supply chain executives released Tuesday. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) displayed a capacity reading of 71.4 in November, 1.7 percentage points lower than the...
Gas Prices Are Cheaper Than a Year Ago — But Are They Expected Stay Low?
The cost of an average gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $3.329.
msn.com
TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended...
China will take steps to spur consumption - state media
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China will take steps to spur domestic consumption, including auto and home purchases, state media said on Wednesday, citing state plans. China will also increase consumption in the areas of culture and tourism and will reduce the financial burden for families of raising children, parenting and education, state media said.
U.S. welcomes EU draft decision on data privacy -Commerce Secretary
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States welcomed the European Union's draft decision on data privacy as a critical next step, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, as the two parties try to seal a data transfer pact.
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the […]
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
MySanAntonio
U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021
U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
U.S. power use to hit record in 2022 on economic growth, hotter weather -EIA
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. power consumption will rise to a record high in 2022 because of increasing economic activity and hotter summer weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.
Comments / 0