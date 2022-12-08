ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Action News Jax

World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
freightwaves.com

Transportation capacity up, prices see ‘sharpest rate of contraction’ in November

Transportation capacity continued to grow at a high rate during November with prices falling at the fastest rate on record, according to a monthly survey of supply chain executives released Tuesday. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) displayed a capacity reading of 71.4 in November, 1.7 percentage points lower than the...
msn.com

TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended...
Reuters

China will take steps to spur consumption - state media

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China will take steps to spur domestic consumption, including auto and home purchases, state media said on Wednesday, citing state plans. China will also increase consumption in the areas of culture and tourism and will reduce the financial burden for families of raising children, parenting and education, state media said.
Breckenridge Texan

U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021

U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy