SPD adds 14 new officers
Today Springfield Police Department Chief Ken Scarlette will be swearing-in 14 new police officers. Of the 14 new officers, one is a lateral hire and 13 recently graduated from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. The ceremony will be in the City Council Chambers at 2:00 p.m.
Meet LLCC’s newest Pawfficer
The newest member of the Lincoln Land Community College Police Department was sworn in Monday and has a special assignment. Pawfficer Ember is a two-year-old mixed breed therapy and outreach dog trained by SIT service dogs out of Ava, Illinois. After completing more than 1,300 hours of training, LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren says Ember is ready and available to help comfort students and staff and will be on campus 24 hours a day. Ember is part of a program that not only provides comfort during stressful times to anyone on campus, but can also provide a positive way for officers to interact with students.
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
Accident victim identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on northbound, Interstate 55 yesterday evening, near mile marker 96. 48-year old Edwin Bartosh of Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the death...
Coroner ID’s body found in river
A Springfield woman. Linda Christensen, 76, is the woman found Sunday in the Sangamon River. The Menard County coroner does not suspect foul play. Christensen used to live in Petersburg.
Suspect arrested in Sat. shooting
What appears to have been a gunfight Saturday night at the Wet Bar on S. 5th which ended in a man being shot in the head has now resulted in an arrest. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested 33-year old Carlos R. Leyva of Decatur for the shooting. The victim is...
