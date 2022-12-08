The newest member of the Lincoln Land Community College Police Department was sworn in Monday and has a special assignment. Pawfficer Ember is a two-year-old mixed breed therapy and outreach dog trained by SIT service dogs out of Ava, Illinois. After completing more than 1,300 hours of training, LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren says Ember is ready and available to help comfort students and staff and will be on campus 24 hours a day. Ember is part of a program that not only provides comfort during stressful times to anyone on campus, but can also provide a positive way for officers to interact with students.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO