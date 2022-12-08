Apollo Crews Talks NXT Title Shot, Fishing With Bron Breakker, Iron Survivor Challenge, CM Punk's Possible WWE Return, More! - Exclusive

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Breaking Into Tears For Big WWE NXT Moment
Booker T is emotional following a massive win for his former prodigy. Over the weekend, the "WWE NXT" Deadline event featured the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches, with the women's iteration kicking off the show. The brand-new match stipulation saw five of the brand's brightest stars competing for a future shot at Mandy Rose's "NXT" Women's Championship. There, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez fought for the title of "Iron Survivor," with the latter emerging victorious.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Chris Jericho Will Return To In-Ring Action
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho is wasting little time getting back inside the ring. Jericho was last seen in the main event of the Final Battle pay-per-view over the weekend. Jericho put the ROH gold on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, the man he won it from at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" back in September. This time, Castagnoli got the better of Jericho, forcing him to tap out to the giant swing.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Defends Himself Against Ric Flair's Comments
Eric Bischoff has expressed a desire to let bygones be bygones but felt it was necessary to address his unexpected tension with Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" has been very open regarding his thoughts on Bischoff, and on the latest episode of his podcast "83 Weeks" the former WCW president addressed the topic.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dark Live Coverage (12/13) - Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Vs. The Trustbusters, Kip Sabian Vs. Tony Deppen, Matt Hardy & Private Party In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on December 13, 2022!. Matt Hardy and Private Party will be in trios action tonight, as they take on "Dark" regulars Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Rhett Titus. Hardy and Private Party have been under Ethan Page's thumb since Isiah Kassidy lost a match to him on an episode of "Rampage" several weeks ago. Page has been keeping a close eye on the trio as they look to find a way out of their current contracts with The Firm. Will Hardy and Private Party be able to get the job done?
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Admits To Verbally Abusing The Rock
It didn’t take long for people to notice that The Rock was on his way to becoming one of the top stars in WWE, but it sounds like The Great One faced some obstacles on his road to the top. Road Dogg recently addressed his relationship with The Rock...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
