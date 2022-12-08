Nick Carter Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor After 2001 Backstreets Boys Concert: 'He Was Nasty & Threatening'

@nickcarter/instagram

Singer Nick Carter is still processing the unexpected loss of younger brother Aaron Carter , but he's now been hit with even more bad news. A woman named Shannon Ruth is suing him for sexual assault, as well as intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, after an incident that allegedly occurred more than two decades ago at a Tacoma, Wash., concert.

According to paperwork, Ruth claimed she was just 17 when the pop star , who was 21, invited her into his tour bus after she waited in line for his autograph post-show.

Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, alleged that when the dad-of-three offered her a drink, she asked for apple juice — instead, he gave her what he called "VIP juice," claiming it was cranberry juice. Ruth believes the cup also contained alcohol.

In the docs, Ruth said the blonde crooner brought her into the bathroom and demanded she performed oral sex, and despite her cries, he reportedly sexually assaulted her on a bed afterwards.

She insisted she was a virgin before the assault took place, and the incident resulted in her contracting HPV.

"He was nasty and threatening, saying I would go to jail if I told," Ruth, now 39, stated during a press conference on Thursday, December 7, the same day the docs were filed. "He also said he would turn people against me because he was Nick Carter and he had the power to wreck my life."

"In the last 21 years I've been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," she declared. "After my assault, I started cutting myself. I felt like I had nowhere to turn. No way to express my emotions, pain and confusion, except by hurting myself."

"I know now that I wasn't the only woman that Nick Carter did this to," she said. "I hope that by coming forward today, many other women will find the courage to also come forward and hold Nick Carter accountable."

Carter has stayed silent so far, but a source close to the celeb told TMZ , "This accusation is categorically false, Nick is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother."

Carter has been accused of rape in the past but was never found guilty.

