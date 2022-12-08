Read full article on original website
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
Eric Bischoff Defends Himself Against Ric Flair's Comments
Eric Bischoff has expressed a desire to let bygones be bygones but felt it was necessary to address his unexpected tension with Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" has been very open regarding his thoughts on Bischoff, and on the latest episode of his podcast "83 Weeks" the former WCW president addressed the topic.
WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring
Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.
Update On When Brock And Arn Anderson's AEW Contracts Expire
Arn Anderson wants to end his tenure with AEW in the right fashion and see his son Brock flourish as a young up-and-coming star for all the right reasons. But during a recent live Zoom event with AdFreeShows.com, Anderson made mention of what his plans are moving into 2023. "I'm...
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans To Retire From Pro Wrestling
Arn Anderson appears to have an end date in sight for when his pro wrestling journey will reach an end. Anderson participated in a live Zoom chat with members of AdFreeShows.com and was asked what his upcoming plans were for 2023. "The Enforcer" made note that the primary focus is getting his son Brock ready to continue a career in AEW as he begins to close his out.
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon reportedly wants to make a comeback at the company, as he faces a new abuse allegation
Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July amid an investigation into alleged misconduct, but he reportedly thinks that was the wrong decision.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Insisted On Petey Williams Changing Name
While WWE's creative process has become known for many of its hyper-specific quirks over the years — from labeling wrestlers as "superstars" to calling its fanbase "The WWE Universe" — changing its wrestlers' names once they arrive on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" has become a common expectation as well.
Result Of The Briscoes Vs. FTR At ROH Final Battle
FTR and The Briscoes completed their trilogy on December 10 at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. The four men clashed in a Double Dog Collar match for FTR's ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the trend of championships changing hands continued with this bloody bout. Dax Harwood was chained...
Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star
There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.
Hulk Hogan Thought His Alter Ego Would Get A Two-Year WWE Run
Hulk Hogan's career has seen him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as a singles star and an NWO member. Hogan's two most famous characters in history were his red and yellow Hulkamania character and the "Hollywood" character he sported while with the NWO. However, there was...
Drew McIntyre Didn't Find Out He'd Win Big WWE Match Until Day Of
Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but in order to reach his current spot, he had to overcome his fair share of adversity having been released by WWE back in 2014 and really being forced to reinvent himself outside the company. During an interview with Darren Stone for "Faction 919," McIntyre revealed that he felt this second run on the main roster was a bit rocky in the beginning as he was a heel who didn't connect with the audience due to not saying things a human would actually say; he credited Paul Heyman for letting him be himself.
Adam Pearce 'Fired' Top Superstar On WWE Raw
As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.
Sting Confirms Recent Surgery And Talks His Health
At the age of 63, All Elite Wrestling star Sting is still going strong. It's been just about two years since Sting debuted for AEW at Winter is Coming 2020 by coming to the aid of Darby Allin, and since then he's put on a number of astonishing performances. In a recent interview with "The K&C Masterpiece" radio show, however, Sting revealed that he recently underwent surgery on both of his knees.
Cathy Kelley Explains WWE Exit
From top to bottom, there have been a ton of changes in WWE this year. One area that received a fairly large shake-up is the broadcast team. Back in October 2022, all three shows and Premium Live Events saw a return to a two-man commentary team after the departure of Jimmy Smith from "Raw" and Pat McAfee's temporary sabbatical from "Smackdown" in order to work with ESPN.
WWE Raw Preview (12/12): Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley And Alexa Bliss Vs. Bayley To Determine New No.1 Contender's
New challengers for the "Raw" Women's Championship and WWE United States Championship will emerge tonight on "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Aiming to carry the red, blue, and white striped title once again, former champions Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bobby Lashley will collide in a number one contender's match. The former Shield member and "The All Mighty" have been getting in each other's way in recent weeks, which led to Lashley unintentionally putting his hands on a WWE official last week following a wild brawl between the pair. Rollins and Lashley will now settle their differences in the ring, with a shot at the United States Championship, currently held by Austin Theory, up for grabs.
Backstage News On How WWE Listed Kylie Rae Internally
Fans in attendance at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum were treated to a surprise before "WWE Raw" as former AEW star Kylie Rae showed up during the taping of "WWE Main Event." Competing under the name of Briana Ray, she got the chance to wrestle Dana Brooke in singles competition, coming up short against the former WWE 24/7 Champion.
Malik Blade Backstage At WWE Raw With Fellow NXT Star
Another episode of WWE "Raw" is in the books, and Malik Blade, along with another "NXT" star, were backstage for the show. Last night's episode of "Raw" emanated from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. PWInsider reported that Blade and Edris Enofe were in town for "Raw." The report noted that the two would likely be involved in a match on the "Main Event" show, which was taped before "Raw" aired. That report was correct as Blade and Enofe teamed up to take on Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.
