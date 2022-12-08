As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.

6 HOURS AGO