Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Pickett’s status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for this week’s visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs of...
Seattle's QB Smith worries he's been too aggressive of late
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Coming off perhaps his worst performance of the season, Geno Smith decided he’s been a little too greedy of late. As in too many risky throws by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. “I think I’ve been too aggressive as of late and so I’ve got to kind of get back to what I was doing early on, which was just taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team, and we all play together and not feel like we’re just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits and see what we can do,” Smith said on Tuesday. “Because we know what we can do, but we got to stay on schedule.” It’s a fine balance Smith is trying to navigate right now while the Seahawks are struggling in multiple areas ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against San Francisco. Seattle’s defense has become a sieve and unable to stop opponents from running the ball.
