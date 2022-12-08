Read full article on original website
Just 1 minute of exercise a few times per day may help you live longer, a new study suggests
New evidence suggests very short, intense movements like power walking or climbing stairs can reduce your risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.
Scientists Reveal How Much Exercise You Need to 'Offset' a Day of Sitting
We know that spending lots of time sitting down isn't good for us, but just how much exercise is needed to counteract the negative health effects of sitting down all day?. Research suggests about 30-40 minutes per day of building up a sweat should do it. Up to 40 minutes...
MedicalXpress
One-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks could prolong your life, says study
In good news for those who don't like playing sport or going to the gym, new research finds just three to four one-minute bursts of huffing and puffing during daily tasks is associated with large reductions in the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. Published in Nature Medicine...
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
Minute-long bursts of vigorous exercise during daily tasks linked with lower risk of death: study
Story at a glance For those who don’t like going to the gym — or don’t have room in their schedule — new study findings offer good news. Even minute-long bursts of vigorous exercise during daily tasks may be enough to significantly reduce the risk of premature death, especially from cardiovascular disease. Writing in the journal…
VILPA: The Exercise You've Never Heard of That Could Save Your Life
Scientists discovered this exercise can lead to a near-50 percent reduction in cardiovascular disease mortality risk.
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
Short bursts of activity in daily tasks can reduce risk of early death – study
A last-minute rush for the bus or running around with the children for a few minutes could help cut a person’s risk of early death, according to new research.Three or four one-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks is associated with big reductions in the risk of premature death especially from cardiovascular disease, scientists claim.Australian researchers said they have, for the first time, accurately measured the health benefits of so-called vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity (VILPA).VILPA is described as being short bouts of vigorous activity of up to one or two minutes that people do every day, including stints of...
Human reverse gear? Here are the hidden health benefits of walking backwards
Walking doesn’t require any special equipment or gym memberships, and best of all, it’s completely free. For most of us, walking is something we do automatically. It doesn’t require conscious effort, so many of us fail to remember the benefits of walking for health. But what happens if we stop walking on auto-pilot and start challenging our brains and bodies by walking backwards? Not only does this change of direction demand more of our attention, but it may also bring additional health benefits.
earth.com
Yoga, together with regular exercise, improves heart health
The practice of yoga originated in ancient India thousands of years ago with the aim to control and still the mind. Today it is known to have benefits in terms of mental, physical and spiritual health, and is part of a regular exercise program for millions of people around the world. Its benefits include improvements in muscle strength, flexibility, energy levels and mood, but it has not often been thought of as helpful for cardiovascular health – people are usually advised to engage in vigorous aerobic exercise to improve this aspect of their wellbeing.
Just a couple minutes of vigorous activity several times a day might lower one's risk of death
A little exertion can go a long way in improving health, according to a new study. The research, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, suggests that short bursts of intense movement — the kind that leaves you huffing and puffing — is associated with a lower risk of premature death.
Science News
How 4 major coronavirus tools impacted the pandemic in 2022
The third year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States introduced vaccines for very young children and an updated booster, plus wider availability of an antiviral drug and at-home antigen tests. Here’s what we’ve learned since these achievements first made a splash. Shots for the littlest kids.
Still lifting weights? Why lowering weights is the key to boosting muscle strength
A team of researchers from Australia’s Edith Cowan University (ECU) demonstrated that lowering weights rather than lifting them may be a more efficient way to increase muscle mass. The study may allow time-poor fitness enthusiasts to cut their weightlifting routine in half and still see the same muscle-building results.
Science News
Viruses other than the coronavirus made headlines in 2022
This year delivered many sobering reminders that the coronavirus isn’t the only viral threat out there. The mpox virus, a relative of the virus that causes smallpox, had never before spread widely among people outside of Central and West Africa. But in May, mpox, previously known as monkeypox, burst onto the global scene. As of November 28, there have been more than 81,100 cases across 110 countries and 55 deaths.
Healthline
Insomnia: Cardiovascular Exercise May Reduce the Need for Sleeping Pills
A recent study suggests that people who are physically fit are less likely to need prescription sleep aids. The findings show that moderate- to vigorous-intensity exercise for 75 minutes per week maintains good cardiorespiratory fitness and promotes optimal sleep. To improve sleep hygiene, experts say 30 minutes of daily exercise...
thebossmagazine.com
Yin Yang Yoga – Why You Should Consider More Health Benefits
Yin Yang Yoga is a form of exercise that stretches the body’s connective tissues and balances energy flow. It can help improve flexibility, reduce stress and increase the range of movement. 15-Minute Yin Yoga. Yin yoga is a very restorative form of yoga that targets the muscles, joints, and...
