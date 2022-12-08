A last-minute rush for the bus or running around with the children for a few minutes could help cut a person’s risk of early death, according to new research.Three or four one-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks is associated with big reductions in the risk of premature death especially from cardiovascular disease, scientists claim.Australian researchers said they have, for the first time, accurately measured the health benefits of so-called vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity (VILPA).VILPA is described as being short bouts of vigorous activity of up to one or two minutes that people do every day, including stints of...

5 DAYS AGO