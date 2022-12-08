Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KKTV
Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
KKTV
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
KKTV
1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured following a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved. This happened Sunday evening just before 6 at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle. Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right of way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for that driver.
KKTV
WATCH: Inmate death at El Paso County Jail
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Growing number of respiratory illness cases in Colorado. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
KRDO
Inmate at El Paso County Jail likely died while experiencing withdrawal
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate is dead after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the woman was found around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said despite life-saving measures initiated by jail personnel, medical staff, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman died.
KKTV
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a rock with his truck overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Bijou just after 2:30 Monday morning, where they found a pickup in a parking lot with its front smashed in, bumper scraping the ground, rocks scattered around it.
KRDO
Heavy police presence at Cañon City school, officers ‘clearing’ scene
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City. According to the Cañon Police Department, officers were clearing Harrison School on Field Ave. People are asked to avoid that area. As of 8:53 a.m., CPD said "all is okay...
KKTV
5-time convicted felon and escapee arrested again in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal history is facing new charges in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting detectives were able to locate fugitive Samuel Jaramillo on Thursday. According to police, the 5-time convicted felon was wanted for failure to comply on two different cases. One of the cases had to do with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. When authorities made contact with Jaramillo, police say he admitted to having a handgun in the vehicle he was in. Authorities found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor planning on appealing near-million-dollar restitution
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for performing a non-consensual surgery is planning to appeal the decision. This comes from Keith Lapuyade, who is part of Dr. Tiffany Willard’s legal team. Willard was ordered to pay the money after judgement was passed on Friday.
Colorado Springs Police hold 2nd annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- For the second year in a row, the Colorado Springs Police Department teamed up with Shield616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to throw its annual 'Holiday on the Hill' party. On Sunday afternoon, members of the community watched Santa and Ms. Clause arrive alongside the Grinch, The post Colorado Springs Police hold 2nd annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ event appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Crash at E. Woodmen Rd. and Corporate Dr. leads to road closures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced part of E. Woodmen Rd. to close Monday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Corporate Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. at 12:14 p.m. CSPD said the crash forced one lane of westbound E. Woodmen Rd. to The post Crash at E. Woodmen Rd. and Corporate Dr. leads to road closures appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
Car overturns & catches fire after crash on Briargate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Dec. 10. Shortly before 10:20 p.m., officers responded near the area of Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard on reports of a two-car traffic crash. One of the cars involved had overturned and caught fire, according to […]
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Memorial Hospital surgical patient awarded nearly $1 million, doctor found guilty of battery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County District Judge ordered a Colorado Springs to pay nearly $1 million to a former surgical patient. In October, a jury found that Dr. Tiffany Willard, a physician at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Hospital Central, was guilty of medical battery against a former patient following surgery to remove a hemorrhoid.
