In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Maple Leafs Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before moving to Alberta for the start of the 1980 season, becoming the seventh team located north of the border. Over in Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in the province. They had a built-in rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens from Quebec since both franchises were part of the Original Six era and professional hockey never expanded to the west until the 1960s.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Connor McDavid Signs New Deal With Upper Deck
In the world of collectibles, the Dec. 6 announcement that Connor McDavid has signed a long-term contract renewal with Upper Deck is a lot like the player himself – a game changer. McDavid, currently having one of the finest seasons of his career in 2022-23, is a collector’s dream. And Upper Deck has just upped the ante. Under the new agreement, the company will continue to be the sole producer of authenticated collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring his image and autograph.
The Hockey Writers
5 Best Goalie Acquisitions of 2022 Offseason
Regardless of the reason, whether because a franchise lost their goaltenders to free agency or they explicitly chose to reshape their backend, there was a plethora of transactions centred around the role this past summer. Although not every move has caused the desired ripple effect for the respective roster, some acquisitions already stand out as the type that can propel an organization’s plan in an unparalleled manner.
The Hockey Writers
What if Canadiens Never Traded Toffoli to Flames?
It’s easy to look back on the Tyler Toffoli trade last season as being just another part of the rebuild. However, with Toffoli’s contract only expiring in 2024, he arguably never had to go, especially with the move that sent him to the Calgary Flames arguably being one of general manager Kent Hughes’ weakest. So, what if he never got traded?
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis has hidden offseason clue in Contreras contract?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals planning to spend some more this offseason? If you’re into theories and possibilities, perhaps the structure of the contract just signed by Willson Contreras could give a hint on what is to come this offseason in the Gateway City. Rumors: Willson Contreras contract structure...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Reportedly “Say No” to Theoretical Trade Offer From Sharks
If there was any thought that the Edmonton Oilers were seriously thinking about going after defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade before the NHL Trade Deadline, it’s time to put that wishful thinking to bed. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, those rumors are not true. In fact, the Oilers are so not interested in Karlsson, they would reportedly turn down one of the best hypothetical deals their franchise could make for a player they would clearly love to have.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Special Teams Lead Way in Win Over Canucks
After a rough couple of losses, the Minnesota Wild found their winning ways once again when they took on the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday, Dec. 10, on the road in Vancouver. They started things off strong with a power play goal in the first and held off the Canucks through the rest of the period. However, in the second, things started to look like they would unravel as they were outshot 19-7 by the Canucks, took three straight penalties, and lost a lot of momentum.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Need to Prioritize Trading for Wild’s Matt Dumba
For years, Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba has been rumoured to be on the trade block. Much of the speculation stems from the dip he took offensively after breaking out in 2017-18 when the former seventh-overall draft pick scored 14 goals and 50 points, which earned him a five-year, $30 million contract that summer that he hasn’t been able to live up to.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Necas Stabilizing Offense Amidst Injury Turmoil
Just short of the 30-game mark, the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a prime position to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season. Despite a plethora of injury issues, the Hurricanes are 15-6-6 and tied for second in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. One of the main reasons they have been able to withstand early adversity is the hot start from forward Martin Necas.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 OT Loss to Rangers
In what was an eventful contest at Madison Square Garden, the New Jersey Devils fell in overtime to the New York Rangers by a score of 4-3. The Devils got out to a fast start and led 2-0 early in the first period, but they couldn’t hold on to two separate two-goal leads to drop their second game in a row. Still, they managed to grab a point and moved to 21-5-2 on the season. Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s game.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a 21-4-1 record and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the NHL. Naturally, this means that they will be buyers at the trade deadline, and one team that they should consider doing business with is the San Jose Sharks. It was reported earlier this season (Oct. 27) by Pierre LeBrun that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for anyone but Tomas Hertl, so they are surely set to be sellers. Thus, let’s now look at three trade targets that could make sense for the Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 4th Line Will Be Pivotal in Upcoming Road Trip
The New York Islanders are about to begin a season-defining road trip that will determine if they can compete with the best teams in the league and remain one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. With a 17-12 record, they will look to keep up with their divisional rivals while playing the Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and New York Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Early Christmas Gifts for 2022-23 Season
It was a tough start to the 2022-23 season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs turned things around and have shown why they’re one of the top teams in the league. As they’re in the midst of a 14-game streak where they recorded at least a point, the Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the league in points percentage with .724. Not bad for a slow start.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Chose Wrong Player to Extend Between Horvat & Miller
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2022-23 season. On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal said the organization made an offer to the forward, which was rejected. He believes the deal the Canucks offered is as far as they can go, and the number they would give the captain would put the club over the cap by the end of the season. The final offer was below $8 million. He adds the organization will now take the best trade for the forward.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Will Regret Passing on Eeli Tolvanen
The St. Louis Blues missed a golden opportunity to claim a young, cheap prospect with high upside on Monday when the team decided to pass on claiming former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen from the Nashville Predators. Instead, the Seattle Kraken got better by claiming the Finnish forward (from ‘Kraken claim Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from Predators: What the forward brings to Seattle, where he fits’ The Athletic 12/12/22).
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/11/22
The Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday as they return home after playing two on the road. They hope to continue their promising performance this season as they face Capitals talents including Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Before the clock starts ticking on Sunday night, let’s take a look at what to expect for this exciting matchup.
Report: Blue Jays Would Need "[Juan] Soto-Type Package" in Trade For Reynolds
The Blue Jays are a logical trade destination for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but the price is high, reports Ken Rosenthal.
The Hockey Writers
Team Canada Players to Watch at the 2023 WJC
After suffering a shocking loss in the gold medal game of the 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC) at the hands of a Trevor Zegras led Team USA, Team Canada has come back swinging. When the 2022 tournament was played in August of 2022, Canada made the most of it, winning their first gold medal at the World Junior Championship since their 2020 WJC victory over Russia. Now Canada looks to be the first team to win back-to-back gold medals since they won five straight from 2005-09.
