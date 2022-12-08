Read full article on original website
Flames & Maple Leafs Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before moving to Alberta for the start of the 1980 season, becoming the seventh team located north of the border. Over in Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in the province. They had a built-in rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens from Quebec since both franchises were part of the Original Six era and professional hockey never expanded to the west until the 1960s.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Monahan, Boeser & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll look at the return of a Canadiens Holiday tradition and those prospects who have begun their World Junior Championships (WJC) camps while others have not. Former Montreal goaltender Cristobal Huet earned some recognition, and there are indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs.
5 Best Goalie Acquisitions of 2022 Offseason
Regardless of the reason, whether because a franchise lost their goaltenders to free agency or they explicitly chose to reshape their backend, there was a plethora of transactions centred around the role this past summer. Although not every move has caused the desired ripple effect for the respective roster, some acquisitions already stand out as the type that can propel an organization’s plan in an unparalleled manner.
Oilers’ Connor McDavid Signs New Deal With Upper Deck
In the world of collectibles, the Dec. 6 announcement that Connor McDavid has signed a long-term contract renewal with Upper Deck is a lot like the player himself – a game changer. McDavid, currently having one of the finest seasons of his career in 2022-23, is a collector’s dream. And Upper Deck has just upped the ante. Under the new agreement, the company will continue to be the sole producer of authenticated collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring his image and autograph.
Senators Need to Prioritize Trading for Wild’s Matt Dumba
For years, Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba has been rumoured to be on the trade block. Much of the speculation stems from the dip he took offensively after breaking out in 2017-18 when the former seventh-overall draft pick scored 14 goals and 50 points, which earned him a five-year, $30 million contract that summer that he hasn’t been able to live up to.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
Islanders 4th Line Will Be Pivotal in Upcoming Road Trip
The New York Islanders are about to begin a season-defining road trip that will determine if they can compete with the best teams in the league and remain one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. With a 17-12 record, they will look to keep up with their divisional rivals while playing the Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and New York Rangers.
Team Canada Players to Watch at the 2023 WJC
After suffering a shocking loss in the gold medal game of the 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC) at the hands of a Trevor Zegras led Team USA, Team Canada has come back swinging. When the 2022 tournament was played in August of 2022, Canada made the most of it, winning their first gold medal at the World Junior Championship since their 2020 WJC victory over Russia. Now Canada looks to be the first team to win back-to-back gold medals since they won five straight from 2005-09.
Maple Leafs’ 3 Early Christmas Gifts for 2022-23 Season
It was a tough start to the 2022-23 season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs turned things around and have shown why they’re one of the top teams in the league. As they’re in the midst of a 14-game streak where they recorded at least a point, the Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the league in points percentage with .724. Not bad for a slow start.
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Canucks Chose Wrong Player to Extend Between Horvat & Miller
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2022-23 season. On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal said the organization made an offer to the forward, which was rejected. He believes the deal the Canucks offered is as far as they can go, and the number they would give the captain would put the club over the cap by the end of the season. The final offer was below $8 million. He adds the organization will now take the best trade for the forward.
3 Takeaways from Flames’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Canadiens – 12/13/22
While not true for all, the majority of hockey fans tend to find high-scoring affairs more entertaining. That would have left many that saw the box score of the 2-1 shootout affair between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens thinking it may have been a bit of a snooze fest, but anyone who tuned in knows that was far from the case.
Oilers Reportedly “Say No” to Theoretical Trade Offer From Sharks
If there was any thought that the Edmonton Oilers were seriously thinking about going after defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade before the NHL Trade Deadline, it’s time to put that wishful thinking to bed. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, those rumors are not true. In fact, the Oilers are so not interested in Karlsson, they would reportedly turn down one of the best hypothetical deals their franchise could make for a player they would clearly love to have.
Hurricanes’ Necas Stabilizing Offense Amidst Injury Turmoil
Just short of the 30-game mark, the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in a prime position to make a run at the Stanley Cup this season. Despite a plethora of injury issues, the Hurricanes are 15-6-6 and tied for second in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. One of the main reasons they have been able to withstand early adversity is the hot start from forward Martin Necas.
Maple Leafs Biggest Test Yet, the Last-Place Ducks
The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing incredible hockey. They’ve dominated some games while battling through injuries and a demanding schedule. But, a significant threat waddles into Scotiabank Arena, the last place, woeful, down-right terrible Anaheim Ducks. Why is this the biggest test? Toronto lost to this team earlier this season, and they also lost to the almost as bad Arizona Coyotes. The test this team needs to pass is playing just as well against the weak teams as they do against the strongest clubs.
San Jose Sharks Should Take a Chance on Puljujarvi
The San Jose Sharks are reaching a turning point where they need to start building for the next era of Bay Area hockey. The days of Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson, and even Marc-Edouard Vlasic are nearing their end and it’s time to start developing young players who can replace them effectively. While the Sharks have plenty of young prospects who are starting to fill the farm system, they’ve only played a single rookie this season so far. It appears they want to let those prospects develop slowly and make the move when they’re ready, which is certainly the right approach. Adding a young roster player to the mix would allow them to start a youth movement while not disturbing the prospects’ development. The first name that comes to mind will be a bit of a project, but Jesse Puljujarvi could benefit from a low-pressure environment and San Jose offers exactly that at the moment.
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Point, Goaltending & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. After a slow start to the week, the Tampa Bay Lightning stormed back to finish it with a record of 2-1. Thanks to a sluggish start, the first game led to their only loss of the week, a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). They did not make that same mistake again en route to victories over the Nashville Predators on Thursday (Dec. 8) and the Florida Panthers on Saturday (Dec. 10). The win against the Panthers also marked the 10th win over their in-state rivals over their last 13 games.
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a 21-4-1 record and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the NHL. Naturally, this means that they will be buyers at the trade deadline, and one team that they should consider doing business with is the San Jose Sharks. It was reported earlier this season (Oct. 27) by Pierre LeBrun that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for anyone but Tomas Hertl, so they are surely set to be sellers. Thus, let’s now look at three trade targets that could make sense for the Bruins.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Capitals, Canadiens, Sharks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, word is out that Bo Horvat had rejected an offer by the Vancouver Canucks and will test free agency. Obviously, the Canucks will have to trade him before that happens. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals have said they will not rebuild while Alex Ovechkin is...
Blues Will Regret Passing on Eeli Tolvanen
The St. Louis Blues missed a golden opportunity to claim a young, cheap prospect with high upside on Monday when the team decided to pass on claiming former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen from the Nashville Predators. Instead, the Seattle Kraken got better by claiming the Finnish forward (from ‘Kraken claim Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from Predators: What the forward brings to Seattle, where he fits’ The Athletic 12/12/22).
