ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Sebastian Yatra teams up with Rita Wilson for new Tom Hanks movie

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrSiN_0jcIDFny00

Rita Wilson , a musician and actress, recruited the help of Sebastian Yatra for her new single. The song is called “ Till You’re Home ” and will be featured in Tom Hank ’s new film, “ A Man Called Otto .”

RELATED:

Sebastián Yatra mesmerizes Los Angeles with his voice, dancing, and body

Sebastian Yatra clears the air on Aislinn Derbez romance rumors

Yatra shared the news on his Instagram, where he expressed how honored he was to collaborate with Wilson on this song. “Beyond honored to sing “Til You’re Home” alongside my friend @ritawilson as the main soundtrack for @amancalledotto a heartwarming film starring the one and only Tom Hanks,” he wrote. “In select theaters this Christmas and out everywhere on January 13th 🎬😍🙏🏻 you can check out the full video for this song on youtube today at 12pm eastern time”

The song was written by Wilson and David Hodge s.” When Rita and I started to collaborate for it, each word and melody of ‘Til You’re Home’ seemed to be waiting for us like little steps on a path to what the story needed. I’m so excited to finally share one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of writing,” said Hodges in a statement.

“The story behind the film is heartwarming and moving and I was inspired to convey that emotion in this song. Overall, this project has been very inspiring and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Yatra. This marks his second time working for a film project, following his interpretation of “ Dos Oruguitas ,” from the film “ Encanto .” Yatra performed the song at last year’s Academy Awards, where it was nominated for best song of the year.



“A Man Called Otto” follows Otto (Hanks), a grumpy widower who plans to end his life, only to meet Marisol ( Mariana Treviño ), a woman who challenges him and prompts a change in his life.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

A Man Called Oscar? Tom Hanks’ Best Actor Bid Shifts Into High Gear With ‘A Man Called Otto’

It’s not always bad to be late to the party, even when it comes to the Oscars. Sony Pictures’ “A Man Called Otto” had its first official screening on Monday at the Academy Museum, with a crowd full of industry voters and critics alike. Though the film wasn’t really on anyone’s radar, the reception was surprisingly enthusiastic based on social media reactions. After sitting out the best picture discussion for the last three years, Sony has a few hands to play during the season. Aside from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” and J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion,” Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto”...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Vibe

Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’

Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix.  Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Ryan Reynolds Had the Time of His Life During Shania Twain's Performance

Shania Twain's performance at the People’s Choice Awards left a lasting impression on Ryan Reynolds. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter, who took the stage to accept the 2022 Music Icon award, followed up with an epic performance that included a medley of her hits. While belting out her hit song,...
Looper

Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8

The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
People

Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'

The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote

Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

‘The Holiday’ Director Reveals The Truth About A Sequel With Cameron Diaz & Kate Winslet

Any way you look at it, the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet flick The Holiday represents the very most appealing in romcoms. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear to be getting a sequel anytime soon. The director of the 2006 Christmas movie, Nancy Meyers, handily put a stop to rumors that a second film was on the horizon, 16 years after the first premiered. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” the 72-year-old director wrote via Instagram on December 6, directly responding to a screenshot of a recent report. She concluded the post with a red heart emoji.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy