Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
25 years might have finally been enough to soften the stance on a sci-fi icon’s underwhelming final stand
While the Alien franchise is often mentioned in the same breath as Predator, a fair assumption given that they’ve crossed over in live-action, video games, comic books, and plenty more forms of media over the decades, the former is arguably better-placed to be compared to Terminator for several notable reasons.
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Poster: Keanu Reeves Arrives With a "Courtesy" Reminder
The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut
Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film
Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Behind the Meaning of The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy For the Devil”
Few song openings are as recognizable as the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.” Mick Jagger’s ad-libbing over that jaunty rhythm is at the same time groove-inducing and foreboding. The slow-building song has gone down as one of the best songs in history, never mind just in rock ‘n’ roll.
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
‘Bluey,’ ‘Transformers,’ Jedi Fugitives Part of Vibrant Singapore Comic Con Lineup
The popular Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) is back with an array of internationally renowned creators and characters. BBC Studios’ hit family animation “Bluey” is coming to SGCC. Full episodes of the show will play and there will also be a “Bluey Live Experience” show. With more than 1,200 characters by comic masters from Indonesia, Bumilangit will be introducing its roster of creative IP developments, from comic books to movie to merchandise. With the newest Indonesian box office release “Sri Asih,” Bumilangit will be revealing its future plans for Southeast Asia expansion. In a “The Hunt For The Jedi Fugitives” event, Sith...
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' gets roaring 1st-look teaser trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for the film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," hitting theaters June 9, 2023.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Receives Official MPAA Rating
One could be forgiven for thinking, after 13 years, that an Avatar sequel would never see the light of day. James Cameron went off did other things; he moved to New Zealand, he experimented with farming, he might never have come back to movies. Then he said he was returning to make more Avatar movies — four of them! — but they kept getting pushed back. Year after year, the promised sequels got delayed over and over. A lot of people gave up hope.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
