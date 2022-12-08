Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
wvia.org
State program expands in Northeastern and Central PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program – called SHARE – has expanded into Lackawanna and Northumberland counties. SHARE is an affordable housing program that pairs hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are looking for housing, in exchange for rent, help around the house or a combination of both.
Real estate reassessment coming to Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot has happened in Northeastern PA in the last 50 years, but for Lackawanna County, a real-estate reassessment was not one of those things, until recently. It started in Taylor, moved through Old Forge and Moosic, and has now arrived in Scranton. The first real-estate reassessment in Lackawanna County […]
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
Luzerne County meat market start holiday orders
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are getting a head start on picking up their groceries. It’s just about time to track down that Christmas ham. Despite rising prices, the owner of a local meat market is in the holiday spirit and says he’s absorbing […]
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour in Ashland Pennsylvania
The Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine Tour is open daily, from 9 am to 5 pm. You can visit this attraction with a family and children of all ages. The mine is located in the anthracite coal region of eastern Pennsylvania. You can see the remnants of the coal mining industry in the area, including newspaper articles and signs. You can also enjoy a day at the nearby park, which has two playgrounds for kids.
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
wvia.org
DCNR survey on Catawissa Recreation Area open until Friday
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) wants public input on a plan to create a new recreation area for off-road vehicles. The Catawissa Recreation Area, set to open in the summer of 2023, is a 5,541-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The parcel contains the site of the former Paragon Adventure Park, which closed more than 10 years ago.
wkok.com
Volunteers Summoned to Columbia County Farm House Fire
BLOOMSBURG – Volunteer crews from several fire departments continue to battle a working structure fire in cold temperatures in Columbia County. East Central Emergency Network (Columbia/Montour 911) said that they received a call around 5am Tuesday for the fire at 98 Church Road in Main Township, Columbia County. Firefighters...
City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
pahomepage.com
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Two dead, one injured after blaze in Covington Township. Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Scranton Fire Department debuts new rescue truck. Scranton Fire Department debuts new rescue truck.
Krampus makes an appearance at ‘Strange and Unusual’
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He knows if you’ve been bad or good, but this character sure is no Santa. Krampus visited “The Strange and Unusual” in Kingston on Sunday. Kids, and kids at heart, got their pictures taken with the horned creature at the business known for its oddities. Krampus is part of European […]
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
WOLF
Mostly Mutts Dog Rescue in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A no-kill dog shelter in Sunbury needs your support!. For the last 22 years, Mostly Mutts has been taking in dozens of dogs and cats - but this comes at a price. Shelter volunteers have set up many fundraising activities in the upcoming weeks...
Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem. Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.
One dead, three displaced by Nanticoke fire
NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
