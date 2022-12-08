Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Seven Best Tacos in Historic South-Central
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Morena Mía: The Queer Latina Brand Preserving Vaquero Culture and ‘Making the Barrio Their Runway’
If there’s anything that the Bésame Mucho festival brought to light, it has to be how younger generations of Mexican Americans are now more than ever embracing both the old and new when it comes to fashion and music. In return, you get people who are transforming vaquero culture and making it their own.
The Sunday Photo Essay: Inglewood In 2022
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories and photo essays of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
Headlines: Attorney for LAPD Officer Killed By Colleague During Training In Elysian Park Says ‘It Smacks of a Cover Up’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. The family of Houston Tipping, an LAPD officer who died during a training exercise earlier this year, accused the...
Pachuco Supply Co.: Preserving Corrido and Lowrider Culture Through Handmade Hats in Boyle Heights
“For some, these hats are a way of invoking the spirit of someone who has passed,” Gilberto Marquez owner of Pachuco Supply Co. said while steaming and molding a tejana in his studio in Boyle Heights. “For me, it’s a connection to my ancestors, my grandparents, and my father...
Headlines: Long Beach to Get More Than $7 Million in Lawsuit Against Monsanto; Snow In L.A. Mountains
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Long Beach: The City of Long Beach received more than $7 million in a class action settlement with Monsanto...
Six of the Best Skate Spots in L.A. (and One in O.C.) Featured in Nyjah Huston’s Latest Video Parts
Nyjah Huston’s most recent video, ‘Need That,’ opens with the pro skater attempting to nollie onto an 18-stair handrail at Franklin High School in Highland Park. The 28-year-old loses his board and tumbles down the terrifyingly steep set of stairs. As he makes contact with the ground, he rolls to his side and then immediately pops back up to his feet. “Oh! I’m good,” Huston says, clearly in a bit of pain, before he retrieves his Monster Energy baseball hat and climbs back up the goliath set of stairs, presumably to give it another go.
Headlines: L.A. Street Vendors Sue City Over ‘No Vending’ Zones
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Hollywood: A group of street vendors and community groups filed a lawsuit against the City of L.A. for unlawful...
The Seven Best Tacos In Inglewood
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Headlines: Father of Dead One-Year-Old Child Found at L.A. River in Long Beach Arrested, Believed to Have Thrown Her Off a Bridge
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Florence-Firestone: A woman in her thirties was shot multiple times and killed shortly after 6 pm on Tuesday. [KTLA]
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
Headlines: L.A. Named “California’s Least Affordable Place;” Working Out While High Now Trendy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California Governor Gavin Newsom launches a campaign today to penalize oil companies, who have earned record profits amid punishing...
The Top Six Moments at Bésame Mucho
No other music festival has quite captured Los Angeles’ multi-generational Mexican power in all its alegre, colorful glory like Bésame Mucho just did on Saturday. The one-day music festival took place around Dodger Stadium’s parking lot and boasted a stacked lineup that made people go absolutely wild for tickets when the show was first announced earlier this year. The event sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale. There were four stages loosely divided by genre: rock, pop, classics, and folk, and people came from all over California and Mexico to represent. Tens of thousands of people showed up to dance.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Headlines: How Much Does It Cost To Plant One Tree In L.A.? Apparently More Than $4,300!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Van Nuys: Seven Van Nuys Middle School students were transported to hospitals after 10 students “suffered a medical incident,”...
‘Beer Saved Me:’ How a Former Convict Turned His Life Around By Chugging, Then Brewing Dank IPAs
Opening a craft brewery in 2022 anywhere in Los Angeles is an act of defiance against capitalism, monopolies, and what craft beer enthusiasts refer to as “Big Beer.” But for Edgar Preciado, opening a craft brewery means redemption and a successful re-entry into society. “Craft beer saved my...
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing
“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
Holy Moly! It’s the Torrance Strip Mall from Friday After Next, 20 Years Later
On a mid-November morning, the jingly-jangly silver bells of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” play over the speaker system inside of Ford’s Feathers at Carson Plaza. The small business has been selling birds and avian supplies and providing boarding and grooming services to South Bay bird owners since 1985. Various bird toys and bags of seeds are scattered around the floor, and storeowner Robert Chen is in the middle of reorganizing.
LATACO
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.https://www.lataco.com
Comments / 0