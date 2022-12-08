ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Visits LIU for Interborough Battle Tuesday

NEW YORK – The Columbia women's basketball team plays its final game before breaking for exams on Tuesday, heading to Brooklyn for a matchup against LIU (2-8). Tip-off from the Steinberg Wellness Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. TICKETS. Fans that plan to attend Tuesday's game can purchase tickets...
BROOKLYN, NY
GoColumbialions.com

Hsu Doubles Up as Ivy League Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. — Two days after scorching the nets with nine treys and scoring a career-high 34 points, Columbia's Abbey Hsu has been named Ivy League women's basketball Player of the Week. The league office announced its weekly honors Monday afternoon. Hsu put on a show in a battle...
PRINCETON, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Babin, Kazimir, Alvan, Wolak Win Bouts Against No. 20 Pitt

NEW YORK – Nick Babin (125), Matt Kazimir (141), Cesar Alvan (157), and Lennox Wolak (174) all picked up wins for Columbia wrestling on Sunday afternoon at Levien Gymnasium. Still, the Lions could not hold on as No. 20 Pittsburgh battled to take a 19-18 win. "We have designed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoColumbialions.com

Hall of Fame Dinner to Resume in 2023

NEW YORK - The eighth induction ceremony of The Columbia University Athletics Hall of Fame will take place on the evening of Thursday, October 12, 2023, kicking off Homecoming Weekend. Originally scheduled for October 2020, the event was postponed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related factors.
MANHATTAN, NY

