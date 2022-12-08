ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

Fort Pierce police investigate shooting that killed 27-year-old man

Fort Pierce police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened during the early morning hours Saturday. The shooting happened Saturday about 2:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Avenue B. Police said they arrived on scene and found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. St....
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Two men in custody after shooting over infidelity, meth possession

One man was arrested after an altercation over infidelity escalated into gunfire and the victim was later found in possession of methamphetamine in a residential neighborhood in Vero Beach, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Friday. Mark Perruzzi, 64, had learned his significant other had invited Jason Nesbitt, 46, over...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who deputies said left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened Monday just after 5 a.m. along Okeechobee Boulevard near Indian Road. Deputies said the pedestrian attempted to cross Okeechobee Boulevard from the center...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Northlake Boulevard widening study suddenly scrapped

It's unclear what led Palm Beach County to halt a feasibility study to widen Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. WPTV reported last week that properties would be impacted by expanding Northlake Boulevard from six to eight lanes. Homeowners are upset about the proposal. "I'm not happy," resident William Mahar...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Greenacres small business owner warns others after falling for Zelle scam

The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank. "It was on a Wednesday. I receive a text message that appeared to be from Chase because it had all the Chase messages in it, asking me if I was trying to make a transaction – $60,000 to someone, I believe, in Ohio," Acelise Alexis, owner of KA Comprehensive Medical and Psychiatric Services, told Contact 5.
GREENACRES, FL
wflx.com

Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach

Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon. The event took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the Meyer Ampitheatre and garnered athletes from 42 different states and 19 countries. Runners began along the intracoastal on Flagler Drive before looping back...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida lawmakers meet for special session focusing on property insurance

Florida lawmakers are kicking off a special session affecting property insurance. On Monday lawmakers will meet in Tallahassee at 10:30 a.m. for a special legislative session to try and alleviate Florida's home insurance crisis. The focus will be on major property insurance reform and hurricane and toll relief. For many...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida lawmakers divided on how to resolve home insurance crisis

State lawmakers this week will decide during a special session how to chip away at the state's property insurance crisis. They will vote on a number of measures to try to slow rate hikes and encourage insurance providers to remain in the state. Lawmakers are divided on the best path...
FLORIDA STATE

