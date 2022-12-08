ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville makes announcement of Brohm's hiring

By From Staff Reports and Louisville Athletics
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
Screenshot/Louisville Athletics

Simultaneously to Purdue making an official announcement that Jeff Brohm was leaving, the University of Louisville posted on its athletics page a welcoming press release.

"We're excited to welcome head coach Jeff Brohm and his family home to the University of Louisville," Heird said in a press release. "The Brohms are synonymous with Louisville, and Jeff has made a lasting impact on our city as a high school star, college quarterback, professional athlete and coach. But beyond his ties to the city, what excites me most about Jeff is that he's had success at the highest level of college football. To put it simply, Jeff is a proven winner.

“Along the way, he's done it with an exciting brand of football that remains innovative and entertaining, and he's done it by making the right decisions with the best interest of his student-athletes at the forefront. I knew we needed to identify a tremendous leader for our program who understood the history of Louisville football, and who would be committed long-term to this school and this community. There's not another coach in America who checks those boxes like Jeff Brohm.”

The press release even had a comment from Kentucky’s governor.

"Today is a great day for the University of Louisville as Jeff Brohm is coming home to the Commonwealth," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "Britainy and I want to personally welcome his family and we know he will not only be a great coach, but also a great member of our Louisville and Kentucky community."

The press release also included a statement from Brohm.

"My family and I are honored to return home to the University of Louisville, a place we love, which has been so influential in shaping me as a player, a coach and a man," Brohm said in the press release. "I am extremely grateful and humbled that (Louisville interim president) Dr. (Lori) Gonzalez, (incoming president on Feb. 1, 2023) Dr. Kim Schatzel, (athletic director) Josh Heird and the ULAA Board believe that I am the right person to lead this football program. I promise relentless energy, effort, and hard work every single day on behalf of all our coaches, staff and student-athletes.

"Our goal is to compete for championships while also developing our student-athletes into true leaders on and off the field. These young men will make our university, our community, and our fan base proud to be Louisville Cardinals. This city means a great deal to me and my family. Louisville is who we are. Thank you all for welcoming us back home."

