Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Russia’s elites know they’ve lost the war. They should jump ship
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has managed to maneuver his country’s elites into the unenviable position of having to choose between two radically different alternatives with what they believe are identical consequences. Regardless of whether Russian elites opt for peace or for war, many of them believe that Putin’s regime and, possibly, Russia itself will not…
BBC
The Indian women calling themselves ‘proudly single’
In India, girls have traditionally been raised to be good wives and mothers and the most important life goal for them has been marriage. But a large number of women are now charting their independent solitary path by choosing to remain single. On Sunday, I attended a lunch gathering of...
Skyrocketing slurs, racism, and antisemitic content on Twitter may encourage domestic terrorists, report warns: 'Violence is inevitable'
Elon Musk says impressions on posts containing hate speech are down overall, but researchers say slurs and antisemitic content are skyrocketing.
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Ex-Trump lawyer says Colorado Springs victims are ‘reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation’
Right-wing media personalities and far-right figures have doubled down on anti-LGBT+ rhetoric in the wake of a mass shooting inside a Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub that left five dead and at least 18 others injured.Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump, condemned what she characterised as “the left’s narrative” about the shooting that points blame at Christians who “hate homosexual and transgender individuals” and “somehow that ‘hate’ led to the shooting.”Yet within the same Tuesday broadcast of her The Jenna Ellis Show, she alleges that the five people who were killed inside Club Q gave “no evidence at...
New Video Sparks Speculation About 'Drunk' Putin
The Russian president has been known throughout his time in office for his strict diet and refraining from alcohol and other vices.
BBC
The secrets shared by Afghan women
"My pen is the wing of a bird; it will tell you those thoughts we are not allowed to think, those dreams we are not allowed to dream." At times, voices of Afghan women rise from the streets of Kabul and other cities in small, loud, protests. Often, they ring out in speeches by women now far away, outside Afghanistan. But mostly, their thoughts are only expressed quietly, in safe places. Or they fester in their heads as they try to reconcile their lives with the increasingly rigid rules of the Taliban government. They restrict what women wear, where they work, what they can do, or not, with their lives.
‘God preserve this score!’ Palestinians revel in Morocco’s World Cup backing
Occupied territories hail success of Arab team, whose players unfurl flag of Palestine after victories
French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania
Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
Melinda Gates meets controversial Hindu nationalist Yogi Adityanath, calls his leadership ‘a model for world’
Philanthropist Melinda Gates has met with hardline monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath during a visit to India, hailing his controversial governance in Uttar Pradesh as a “model for the world”.The Uttar Pradesh state government has claimed its effective policies helped minimise Covid casualties even when India was suffering one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks. Yet ground reports from the time paint a different picture, with witnesses in May 2021 describing the bodies of Covid victims floating down the River Ganges in the state and being buried in shallow graves on the riverbank, while reports based on excess deaths have suggested Covid...
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
CEO of The Good Feet Store on Why Same-Sex Marriage Protections Are Good for Business
This week, President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law the landmark Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrines protections for same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law. The bipartisan legislation was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week and by the Senate in late November. It will require that all 50 states recognize these unions, even those from other states. That nationwide scope is an important aspect of the law, explains Richard Moore, CEO of The Good Feet Store, a retail franchise with more than 216 locations across the U.S. “The Good Feet Store runs a national organization with hundreds...
Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand
Here are 19 things they just don't get.
"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country
The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Book about ‘Cuban privilege’ stirs controversy in Miami. Read what it says
A book to be presented at Florida International University in Miami on Friday evening that advocates ending immigration benefits for what it calls “privileged” Cuban immigrants has sparked protests.
Russia's 'Insidious' Attempt to Stop Ukraine's Deadly HIMARS
The Russian strikes on Ukraine's power grid are about more than just impacting civilians' morale, former military officer Frank Ledwidge told Newsweek.
Cuban curiosity: Raft with US flag caught in plain view
An incident involving the Cuban coast guard in plain sight of the U.S. embassy in Havana had people scratching their heads on Monday
