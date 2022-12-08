ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Mayor presents $7,500 check to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BgVW_0jcIAeZO00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown recently presented a $7,500 check, funded by the American Rescue Plan, to the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. As Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre explains on its website, its mission is “to provide professional quality, Broadway-style live theatre while ensuring a welcoming environment that enhances the cultural growth of the Greater Wyoming Valley.” Shown from left are: Little Theatre’s Director of Development Walter Mitchel, Little Theatre’s General Manager David Parmelee, and Mayor George C. Brown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Holiday spirit with a ‘twist’

KINGSTON — On Saturday, Santa Claus made a visit to Wilkes-Barre to greet the children. Just across the river, at the Strange and Unusual Oddities Parlor in Kingston, things are done a bit differently. The store rang in the holiday season in their own bizarre way with a visit...
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Pavlico earns certification

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Deb Pavlico, MS NCC, Licensed Professional Counselor, recently earned her Board Certified Telemental Health Credential. During the pandemic, Ms Pavlico transitioned her in-person private practice to an online/video practice. The Board Certified-TeleMental Health Provider credential identifies those professionals who are uniquely...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Annual procession honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

Feast day Mass follows, in honor of ‘patroness of the Americas’. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I just feel like celebrating,” 11-year-old Rosemary Otero-Torres of Wilkes-Barre said with a wide smile as she and her cousin Naomi walked in a procession Monday afternoon in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Capitol Roundup: Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety programs for mature drivers

WILKES-BARRE — With nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania’s licensed drivers 65 years of age or older, the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT), Aging (PDA) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the AARP, hosted an event this week to highlight the unique challenges faced by older drivers during “Older Driver Safety Awareness Week,” which was observed Dec. 5-9. “Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services. “Many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, and PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

GOP rethinking mail ballots after midterm defeats

ATLANTA — In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday’s election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy