Mayor presents $7,500 check to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — With nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania’s licensed drivers 65 years of age or older, the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT), Aging (PDA) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the AARP, hosted an event this week to highlight the unique challenges faced by older drivers during “Older Driver Safety Awareness Week,” which was observed Dec. 5-9. “Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services. “Many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, and PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”

