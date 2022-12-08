Read full article on original website
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
cobbcountycourier.com
Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia broke ground on their new headquarters Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an exciting day for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The organization broke ground on a new headquarters Monday and it’s located right off Chatham Parkway. “We are so excited to dig dirt.”. It was spoons in dirt as the Second Harvest...
Is Georgia headed for a recession? Here’s what economists predict
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats press state agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard. Getty Images. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s...
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia’s motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue withholding the tax of 29.1 cents […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board has ordered this year to curb inflation, […] The post Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp, elected officials vote to extend gas tax suspension into 2023
GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns announced another extension to the state gas, locomotive fuel tax and supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “With another holiday...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
Pride Publishing
How a racist, segregationist pushed Georgia into a history of runoff elections
With Georgia having experienced its second runoff in two years to determine which party represents the state in the U.S. Senate, one irony about the election isn’t lost. The two candidates, incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are both Black. What makes that ironic is that Georgia’s...
WRDW-TV
Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
accesswdun.com
Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free
The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
