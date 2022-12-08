ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cobbcountycourier.com

Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds...
fox5atlanta.com

These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
WJBF

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia’s motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue withholding the tax of 29.1 cents […]
valdostatoday.com

Georgia net tax revenues decrease

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation

Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board has ordered this year to curb inflation, […] The post Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wgxa.tv

18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
WRDW-TV

Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
accesswdun.com

Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free

The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
