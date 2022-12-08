Read full article on original website
Delhi Boy's Basketball Dominates Oxford
The Schnabels combined for 45 as Delhi takes down 87-29 on the road. Chuck Haight scores 17 for Delhi while Donovan Rickard leads the way for Oxford with 14.
100 Years Ago: December 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that arrangements have now been completed for the annual Christmas dinner for all the newsboys in this city. The big turkey dinner will be served in the basement of Kalurah Temple at noon on Christmas Day.
Binghamton Man Charged After Stolen Vehicle Observed in Binghamton
A Binghamton man is facing several charges after a vehicle reported stolen out of Syracuse was spotted in the city. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was spotted on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street. The vehicle in question was reported as stolen out...
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
Owego Man Accused of Stealing Pennsylvania Woman's Purse
An Owego man is accused of stealing a Canton, Pennsylvania woman's purse in November. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Andrew Honnick watched the woman while she was at the Tioga Downs Casino, followed her home, and stole her purse and fled the scene. Money, an iPhone and other personal items...
Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
There was a heavy police presence in Binghamton this afternoon. Officers and SWAT team members responded to Woodburn Court Apartments on Susquehanna Street around 2 p.m. Fox40 crew members on the scene did not see anyone arrested. The Binghamton Police Detective division said the investigation was on-going. Stay with Fox40...
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
Two Facing Weapons Charges After Lockouts in Broome County
Two Broome County men are facing weapons charges after several school districts and other businesses went into lockout mode Monday morning and afternoon. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office was made aware of a live streaming on the personal Facebook page of Nicholas Skiba of Johnson City.
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
JCPD Holds Third-Annual Shop With A Cop
Today was the Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) third-annual "Shop with a Cop." 25 children had the opportunity to buy their gifts of choice at Walmart – thanks to a $4,000 grant secured by the Johnson City Police Association. “These kids can enjoy themselves and have gifts to...
Authors of New Broome County-Based History Books Hold Meet & Greet
The authors of two new books, which both have historical ties to Broome County -- held a meet and greet and book signing at the Broome County Public Library, to discuss more about their critically acclaimed books. The authors, Amy J. Truesdell and John Lancaster held a meet and greet...
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Second Elmira man charged for alleged Corning drug sales
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira man has been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing in the City of Corning that came to light over the summer. Corning Police announced they had arrested Sayquan Dejean, 28, on W. Market St. on December 3. According to the arrest report, Dejean was located during the Corning […]
After suicide of 13-year-old, some in Endicott say school could have helped prevent it
This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is considering harming themselves or others, you can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline by calling 988, or the Crisis Text Line by texting GOT5 to 741741. In the Village of Endicott, the suicide of a 13-year-old boy...
