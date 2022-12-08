Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Public Schools pulls LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide after letter from Florida Dept of Education
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) has told the Florida Department of Education that it will no longer use its LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide as guidance for district employees and students. The Guide was presented to the school board on December 8, 2021, and Alachua Chronicle...
alachuachronicle.com
Significant Update: Hearings on two petitions challenging City of Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning scheduled for February 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two petitions challenging the City of Gainesville’s comprehensive plan amendments that eliminated single-family zoning have been filed with the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH). They are scheduled to be heard, separately, beginning on February 14 and February 27, 2023, by Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early, via Zoom.
swineweb.com
Florida: Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned meat processing facility
Commissioners for a Florida county has voted unanimously to spend $2.5 million for a meat processing plant in the town of Newberry, according to a report by local radio station WUFT. The money is part of the $52.25 million allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act, which...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
niceville.com
Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges
FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
alachuachronicle.com
APD releases update on homicide investigation
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Alachua Police Department (APD) and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Combined Communications Center (CCC) received several phone calls reporting multiple gunshots and others reporting that someone had been shot inside One 51 Apartments located at 15139 NW 150th Road.
News4Jax.com
2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured. According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way. Police said there was a fight between...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail. Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday. Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
Florida Rep. Joe Harding, charged with defrauding PPP loan scheme, resigns but claims 'I repaid every penny'
The disgraced pol was also the sponsor of 'Don't Say Gay' bill.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
WCJB
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold. Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company. The lawsuit stems...
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
