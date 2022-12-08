ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Significant Update: Hearings on two petitions challenging City of Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning scheduled for February 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two petitions challenging the City of Gainesville’s comprehensive plan amendments that eliminated single-family zoning have been filed with the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH). They are scheduled to be heard, separately, beginning on February 14 and February 27, 2023, by Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early, via Zoom.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
niceville.com

Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges

FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
WILLISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

APD releases update on homicide investigation

ALACHUA, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Alachua Police Department (APD) and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Combined Communications Center (CCC) received several phone calls reporting multiple gunshots and others reporting that someone had been shot inside One 51 Apartments located at 15139 NW 150th Road.
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

