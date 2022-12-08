Read full article on original website
Related
New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline
A new rumor has once again called into question what is happening in Mike and Natalie's relationship.
Brad William Henke, ‘Dexter’ and ‘Justified’ Actor, Dead at 56
Brad William Henke, who starred in Dexter and Orange Is The New Black, has died unexpectedly at 56 years of age. Henke was a former National Football League player who became an actor. He died, according to Deadline, on November 28. That’s just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday, The Sun reports.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Diane Is Keeping More Secrets Than She’s Letting On
Diane's return to 'The Young and the Restless' hasn't been entirely smooth, and it seems the character is keeping more secrets than she's letting on.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Diona Reasonover Admits Replacing Pauley Perrette On NCIS Was 'Daunting' – Exclusive
Pauley Perrette was one of the most recognizable faces on "NCIS" for the 15 seasons she starred on the show as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. Known for her jet-black pigtails and Gothic style of dress, Abby was energetic and outgoing despite her eerie appearance. When Perrette exited the series, which...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Teases Season 20 Could be the End for Ducky
Over the years, David McCallum’s Ducky has appeared less and less on the CBS procedural ‘NCIS.’
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8
"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
New Amsterdam Boss Explains What Helen's Surprise Return Means For Max
Helen had a surprise and shocking return on New Amsterdam, and the showrunner explains what this could mean for Max.
‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show
After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Emily and Molly Explain Why They Lost — ‘I Should Have Carried Emily on My Back’
'The Amazing Race 34' fans fell in love with Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert over the course of the season and were devastated when they lost during the finale.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang ‘Loved’ Brooke and Nick Together
Here's a look at Katherine Kelly Lang's character of Brooke Logan and her relationship with Jack Wagner's Nick Marone on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Previews Fall Finale: Intelligence Doesn’t ‘Quite Have’ Sean
Does Intelligence have enough to put Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) away for sex trafficking? Not yet, even after Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) found that skeleton on Chicago P.D. “We’re gonna be piecing together all the evidence that we actually have and finding...
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled Over Delilah's Return In Season 20
20 years into its run, "NCIS" has long relied on the likeability of its characters — combined with unique storylines — to get audiences to tune in, week after week (after week). Similar to other police procedurals, the series features a core group of characters that has evolved as the series progresses, and as such, plenty of romantic pairings have sparked up and fizzled out over the years, but Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), might be the healthiest couple on the show.
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For December 7: Brooke Throws Her All Behind Katie and Carter
The B&B recap for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, sees a woman voice approval of her sister’s potential beau while said sister deals with the fallout of dismissing another suitor out of hand. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Brook Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that...
Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Reboot (Exclusive)
Eighteen years after he signed off, Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back to TV!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelsey about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ reboot. While he couldn’t reveal too much, Kelsey noted that Dr. Frasier is “still gonna be looking for...
17 Overused Dating Profile Cliches That People Are So Sick Of Seeing, They're Basically The Equivalent Of A Red Flag
Turns out if you mention liking "The Office" in your bio, you're not the only one.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Grace Note
The mystery of Grace's murder got solved surprisingly quickly on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8,. When the ongoing storyline gets wrapped up, that has been a signal for the original star(s) to depart. It happened with Grissom and Sara after CSI: Vegas Season 1. Fortunately, that didn't happen with...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Speculation: Is Sam Carver Actor Jake Lockett Leaving?
Sam Carver fans can relax, as it's unlikely he's going anywhere in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Here's why we think he's staying awhile.
Popculture
Kate Walsh on Her 'Incredible Storyline' on 'Grey's Anatomy' (Exclusive)
Fans know Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the hit television show Grey's Anatomy. When she made her return to the show last year after being away for nine years, it was it big moment for fans who have followed her journey since she appeared in the first season. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Walsh about making her big return to Grey's Anatomy.
Comments / 0