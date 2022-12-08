ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)

After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes

The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Looper

NCIS: Hawaii Fans Can't Stand Cassandra's Behavior In Season 2 Episode 8

"NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2 just gave fans what is arguably one of the show's most complicated episodes. Last night's Episode 8, titled "Curtain Call," followed an exciting mission for the team. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) are brought on to solve the death of a Naval Petty Officer who was killed while performing at a local theater production. A cast member from the theater gives the team a tip about projects that the petty officer may have been filming on the side, leading to the discovery that the victim was a part of productions for top-secret Naval training videos on various procedures. It all points in the direction of specific training on Navy safehouses, which sets Tennant on a dangerous path with the help of a contractor named Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) and without the rest of the team.
Outsider.com

‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show

After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
Looper

NCIS Fans Are Thrilled Over Delilah's Return In Season 20

20 years into its run, "NCIS" has long relied on the likeability of its characters — combined with unique storylines — to get audiences to tune in, week after week (after week). Similar to other police procedurals, the series features a core group of characters that has evolved as the series progresses, and as such, plenty of romantic pairings have sparked up and fizzled out over the years, but Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), might be the healthiest couple on the show.
soaphub.com

B&B Recap For December 7: Brooke Throws Her All Behind Katie and Carter

The B&B recap for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, sees a woman voice approval of her sister’s potential beau while said sister deals with the fallout of dismissing another suitor out of hand. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Brook Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that...
extratv

Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Reboot (Exclusive)

Eighteen years after he signed off, Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back to TV!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelsey about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ reboot. While he couldn’t reveal too much, Kelsey noted that Dr. Frasier is “still gonna be looking for...
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Grace Note

The mystery of Grace's murder got solved surprisingly quickly on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8,. When the ongoing storyline gets wrapped up, that has been a signal for the original star(s) to depart. It happened with Grissom and Sara after CSI: Vegas Season 1. Fortunately, that didn't happen with...
Popculture

Kate Walsh on Her 'Incredible Storyline' on 'Grey's Anatomy' (Exclusive)

Fans know Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the hit television show Grey's Anatomy. When she made her return to the show last year after being away for nine years, it was it big moment for fans who have followed her journey since she appeared in the first season. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Walsh about making her big return to Grey's Anatomy.

