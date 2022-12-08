Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Lands Commitment From Three-Star TE Jackson McGohan
Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday afternoon. McGohan, a 6-4, 225-pound prospect from Miamisburg, Ohio, originally committed to offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock when he was the OC at Cincinnati but de-committed from the Bearcats last week. Denbrock extended him another offer, this time from...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU In The Top 3 For Coastal Carolina Transfer Josaiah Stewart
Coastal Carolina sophomore outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart has included LSU as one of his top three transfer destinations, along with Michigan and USC. The 6-2, 230-pound defender from Bronx, N.Y., entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and received his offer from LSU just three days later.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU DL Mekhi Wingo Named 3rd Team AP All-American
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo was named to the Associated Press All-America third-team on Monday. Wingo, a sophomore from St. Louis, Mo., transferred to LSU from Missouri last offseason and played a significant role on the defensive line with Maason Smith sidelined for the year with an injury. Wingo played...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Raydarious Jones Announces His Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones announced Monday night that he is headed to Mississippi State. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU's KJ Williams Named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week
LSU forward KJ Williams was named SEC Player of the Week by the league office for his performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest. Per LSUSports.net:. LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving.
tigerdroppings.com
Jayden Daniels Named MVP At LSU's Annual Award Show, Here's All The Awards Handed Out
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award Sunday night at LSU's annual Football Awards Show. Running back Josh Williams was named offensive player of the year, and freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. took home the defensive player of the year award. Here's a full rundown...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Takes Down North Carolina Central, 67-57
Per LSUSports.net: The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated N.C. Central, 67-57, Tuesday night at the PMAC. The Tigers will be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. CT to host Winthrop University. Derek Fountain led the way for the Tigers with a 17 point, 14 rebound double-double. KJ Williams...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
Louisiana man steals over $300,000 from disabled relative, indicted
A Louisiana man has been indicted after he allegedly stole over $300,000 from a disabled relative.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
wbrz.com
State trooper shot, killed suspect in Baton Rouge after chase on I-10 late Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate at the Terrace Avenue exit, just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
Porch pirate caught on camera in front of Gentilly home
The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
