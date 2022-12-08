ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Commitment From Three-Star TE Jackson McGohan

Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday afternoon. McGohan, a 6-4, 225-pound prospect from Miamisburg, Ohio, originally committed to offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock when he was the OC at Cincinnati but de-committed from the Bearcats last week. Denbrock extended him another offer, this time from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU In The Top 3 For Coastal Carolina Transfer Josaiah Stewart

Coastal Carolina sophomore outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart has included LSU as one of his top three transfer destinations, along with Michigan and USC. The 6-2, 230-pound defender from Bronx, N.Y., entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and received his offer from LSU just three days later.
CONWAY, SC
tigerdroppings.com

LSU DL Mekhi Wingo Named 3rd Team AP All-American

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo was named to the Associated Press All-America third-team on Monday. Wingo, a sophomore from St. Louis, Mo., transferred to LSU from Missouri last offseason and played a significant role on the defensive line with Maason Smith sidelined for the year with an injury. Wingo played...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU's KJ Williams Named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week

LSU forward KJ Williams was named SEC Player of the Week by the league office for his performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest. Per LSUSports.net:. LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Takes Down North Carolina Central, 67-57

Per LSUSports.net: The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated N.C. Central, 67-57, Tuesday night at the PMAC. The Tigers will be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. CT to host Winthrop University. Derek Fountain led the way for the Tigers with a 17 point, 14 rebound double-double. KJ Williams...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA

