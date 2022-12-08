Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling Club: Junior Hubs grapple at John Nagy Throwdown
DIXON — The Rochelle Wrestling Club sent 18 athletes to the 2022 John Nagy Throwdown at Dixon High School on Sunday, Dec. 11. Three Junior Hub wrestlers earned first-place finishes. Noah Hayden finished first in the Intermediate 62-65 Division with a 3-0 record. Hayden earned a fall over TJ...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Hubs handed road loss from LaSalle-Peru
PERU — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team took on LaSalle-Peru in Interstate 8 Conference action Monday evening, falling 3,535-3,197 despite a team-leading 606 series from senior Evin Odle. Junior Jonathan Alanis recorded a 553 series score, while freshman Andrew Powell rolled a 529 series and sophomore Logan Frye added a 519 series for the Hubs (5-6, 3-3 Interstate 8).
Rochelle News-Leader
Bowling: Rochelle teams battle at Cavalier Classic
PERU — After finishing sixth in the Cavalier Classic during her freshman season, sophomore Cassidy Vincent made it her goal to bring home a top-5 placement in the tournament this winter. With the support of her teammates and coaches, Vincent found a consistent rhythm throughout the six-game tournament, finishing with a 1,082 series total to end the event in fifth place.
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Rochelle sweeps meet with Plano, Woodstock
PLANO — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team traveled for a triangular meet with Plano and Woodstock on Thursday, defeating both schools to stay unbeaten on the season. Several underclassmen earned varsity experience for the Hubs (10-0, 1-0 Interstate 8), who beat Plano 47-30 and took down Woodstock 55-15 to remain perfect in dual matches. Rochelle will compete in a conference triangular meet against Kaneland and LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Illinois 8th grader makes near full-court buzzer beater shot during basketball game | VIDEO
An 8th-grader at Milton Pope made an almost full-court buzzer beater in a basketball game on Tuesday
Blue Collar Clubb; Alex Clubb turns dream into reality Featured
When you think of race car drivers, you think they have the world at their fingertips. A fancy house, a private jet, and a multi-million dollar contract to drive cars 200 miles per hour. That's how most view the life of a driver. But what about the ones who don’t have the funds to compete for wins week to week? What about the ones who don’t have the new things that some teams do? What about the ones who have other jobs to support their racing career?
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
Rochelle News-Leader
CHS Rochelle donates $20,000 to RTHS
ROCHELLE — Each year, CHS Rochelle selects a local program to raise funds for at their golf outing. CHS Rochelle was able to raise $20,000 for the Rochelle Township High School agriculture and technology improvement program at its 11th annual charity golf outing in September. RTHS has been preparing to make substantial improvements in its educational STEM practices. This donation will assist RTHS to improve STEM curriculums and to purchase equipment to provide experience and expertise in high-leverage skill areas.
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH’s Olson on ICAHN award: ‘I'm very humbled.’
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson has worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network since it started in 2003. But he did not expect to win ICAHN’s highest award for exemplary and visionary leadership in rural healthcare in recent weeks. The 2022 Presidential Award was presented to Olson on Nov. 10 during ICAHN’s annual conference in Champaign.
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Local Wreaths Across America ceremonies honor veterans, see growth
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s local Wreaths Across America efforts started in 2018 with sponsorships of 31 wreaths for the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Fast forward to this year, local efforts this month will see 739 wreaths sponsored across five cemeteries...
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
WIFR
Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony’s contributions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.
Rockford bar receives backlash over insensitive Facebook photo
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford bar is receiving blowback after an insensitive photograph taken at the establishment was posted on Facebook. The photo, currently being shared on Facebook, shows Howie Heaton, an owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Rockford, under a chalkboard that reads, “If you have an O/P (order of protection) against your ex- […]
Illinois Crowns Hallmark Classic as Best Christmas Movie Of All Time
We all have a favorite Christmas movie. Does your happen to be Illinois' favorite?. If it were me, I would've guessed 'Elf', 'A Charlie Brown Christmas', or 'The Grinch' as Illinois' favorite, but I guessed wrong - so far off. The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois is undoubtedly the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Pole In Loves Park
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Dec. 12, 2022
OGLE COUNTY– Tomas M. Torrence, 35, of Madison, Wisconsin was stopped for speeding on Dec. 12 at 1:44 a.m. on Interstate 39 at milepost 98 in Ogle County. Torrence was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringes, unlawful possession of cannabis by driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. Torrence was released on bond.
