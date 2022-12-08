ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show

Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle.   SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!

Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
