Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO