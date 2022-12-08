Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San FranciscoR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
Hundreds of items to be auctioned off from Twitter's SF headquarters
Anyone who thinks the sales will cover Twitter's cost-cutting measures is "a moron," a representative for the firm behind the auction said.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
Ex-Twitter head of safety reportedly flees Bay Area home amid Musk attacks
Yoel Roth has reportedly received increased threats after Elon Musk repeatedly tweeted about him.
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
I spent nine hours at San Francisco's SantaCon. Here's what you missed.
I didn't see any furtive elves puking in the bushes for once this year.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Lion Dance Cafe named among best dishes of 2022 by New York Times
Lion Dance Cafe is known for approachable vegan and vegetarian dishes.
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show
Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!
Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
How to view the Geminid meteor shower from the SF Bay Area on Tuesday
The phenomenon will produce up to 120 meteors per hour.
A strange San Francisco night in the Colts owner's $100M traveling man cave
Irsay held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, singing Springsteen and showing off his favorite things.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0