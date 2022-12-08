ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup Semi-Final Recap: Argentina 3-0 Croatia | Messi and Alvarez make merry

The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup was to be a rematch of a quarter-final in the previous World Cup; Argentina and Croatia, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, battling it out on the biggest stage in world football for the last time. The game itself did not disappoint if you are rooting for Messi to finally capture the elusive World Cup. Modric, on the other hand, can go home holding his head high, having had a brilliant career for both club and country.
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view

It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Manchester City at the World Cup: One Blue Remains

The quarter-finals of the World Cup flashed across our screens in what seemed like a blink of an eye and with it, came the end of the participation of nine blues, all of whom should now be safely home. It was inevitable that at least one City player would make...
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon

Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
Chelsea FCW vs. Reading FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Back in England and at home after a rough performance that led to a 1-1 tie to Real Madrid in Spain for the Women’s Champions League, Chelsea will do what they can to go back to the winning track against Reading. They are Fran Kirby’s former club and also favourite club to play against, with several goals and assists recorded by the Englishwoman throughout the years every time we meet.
Mateo Kovačić and Croatia fall to unstoppable Lionel Messi and Argentina

Lionel Messi was not messi-ng about tonight, as he inspired Argentina to a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Croatia side. It’s the biggest win ever in a World Cup semifinal for a team also keeping a clean sheet. That outcome didn’t seem to be on the cards at all...
Liverpool FC Women’s Match Against Leicester City Postponed

The Liverpool FC Women were hoping to end the calendar year on a high note. A week after a big win over West Ham, Matt Beard’s side was supposed to close out the year with a match against winless Leicester City. Unfortunately Mother Nature had other ideas. A combination...
Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United

A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
On This Day (13 December 2008): Sbragia’s Sunderland thrash the Baggies!

Sunderland fans were just getting their heads together when the team began the new era under Ricky Sbragia with a convincing win against Tony Mowbray’s West Brom. As pictures of Roy Keane were removed from the walls of the Stadium of Light, fans were swiftly moving on to the new manager - with Sbragia the unlikely candidate to take over the job after this comfortable win.
Jordan Henderson: England “Gave Everything in the Game” Against France

Jordan Henderson is a consummate captain, regardless of the situation. Even when he is not officially the captain, the veteran midfielder is always one of the first to step up and take on a leadership role when needed. Such was the case after England lost a heartbreaker of a match...
Lloris: Harry Kane “should be proud of what he’s done” at World Cup

There’s no way Hugo Lloris wouldn’t be gracious in victory. That’s why he’s club captain for both France and Tottenham Hotspur. In quotes released today in French outlet RMCSport, Hugo revealed that he messaged his club teammate Harry Kane after France’s dramatic 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal victory over England this past weekend.
Argentina right back Nahuel Molina on Chelsea transfer radar — report

Nahuel Molina joined Atlético Madrid from Udinese just a few months ago, back in July for about €10-20m, but thanks to his excellent showing at the World Cup with Argentina, he’s popped up on the transfer radar of a few teams already, including Chelsea. That’s according to...
Potter praises ‘spirited’ performance, concerned for ‘awkward’ Broja injury

It was billed as a (midseason) pre-season friendly, one meant to get the blood pumping in rested legs ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season in a couple weeks, but Chelsea’s matchday squad against Aston Villa yesterday included just three first-team regulars (Jorginho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella) and a couple fringe players (Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli) alongside a whole host of Academy stars. And as much as the kids excelled, we’re unlikely to see too many of them the rest of the season.

