The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup was to be a rematch of a quarter-final in the previous World Cup; Argentina and Croatia, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, battling it out on the biggest stage in world football for the last time. The game itself did not disappoint if you are rooting for Messi to finally capture the elusive World Cup. Modric, on the other hand, can go home holding his head high, having had a brilliant career for both club and country.

2 HOURS AGO