Holland Township, NJ

Fox17

Deputies: 2 teens arrested after chase with 4 stolen cars in Gaines Twp.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens are in custody after deputies pursued four stolen vehicles through Gaines Township early Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies spotted three cars pulling into Crossings Apartments at 3:15 a.m. while on patrol. We’re told all three vehicles matched descriptions of cars that had been stolen recently.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Commercial Vehicle Liability

With all of those deliveries for online orders of holiday presents, there are a lot of commercial vehicles on the roads this time of year. But what happens if heaven forbid, you or a loved one are involved in a crash with one of those commercial vehicles? Who might be liable? Michigan truck accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Mauna Loa, Kīlauea no longer erupting in Hawaii

Two volcanoes are no longer erupting in Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday that Mauna Loa and Kīlauea have stopped erupting and "gas emissions are at near-background levels." Mauna Loa erupted for the first time since 1984 on Nov. 27. There were concerns that lava flow would threaten...
HAWAII STATE

