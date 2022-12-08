Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Some Fans Called Her Out For Women In Action Movies Comments
After fans called her out for what she said about women in action movies, Jennifer Lawrence responded.
Twitter Roasts Jennifer Lawrence For Saying She’s The First Woman To Lead An Action Film
The backlash comes after the “Hunger Games” actor made the controversial comments in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” segment.
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the "Hunger Games" star is getting some flack for not quite getting it right.
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Variety on Wednesday posted the roughly 45-minute conversation between Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis as part of the magazine’s “Actors on Actors” series.
Jennifer Lawrence clarifies comment on women-led action movies following criticism
Actress Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday sought to clarify a controversial comment she made earlier this week regarding female-led action movies. In a video interview published Wednesday in Variety, Lawrence told fellow actress Viola Davis that, "I remember when I was doing 'Hunger Games,' nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn't work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."
