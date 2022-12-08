ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Isaiah Foskey Declares For The NFL Draft

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aF0Hz_0jcI56gx00

Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey has declared for the NFL Draft

Notre Dame senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey has announced he is forgoing his final season of eligibility and will head to the 2023 NFL Draft. Foskey will not play for the Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

This move was expected after Foskey returned for the 2022 season after spurning the draft a year ago. Foskey was productive this season, but overall his play didn't make a jump and his draft stock seems to have taken a bit of a hit according to Irish Breakdown sources and draft analysts.

Foskey was still very productive in 2022, racking up a career high 14 tackles for loss and tying his career high with 11 more sacks. The California native finished his career as the all-time leader in sacks for Notre Dame, finishing his tenure with 26.5 total sacks.

Foskey recorded 11 sacks in 2021 as well, his first full season as a starter. He showed his promise in 2020 while finishing second on the team with 4.5 sacks while serving as a key member of the Notre Dame defensive line rotation.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Shocked By Heisman Trophy Voting Results

Every year, it seems like there is always at least one player who people think got "snubbed" by Heisman Trophy voters. In the case of ESPN's Desmond Howard, he doesn't understand how two college football stars failed to crack the top four of the Heisman vote, which is the requirement to be invited to New York City for the annual ceremony.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement

Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback

Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning

Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming. The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program. Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs

Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy