Matthew Judon hilariously trolls Devin McCourty at media conference

It’s probably a good idea to never leave your gear sitting out whenever New England Patriots Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon is around.

Devin McCourty had to learn the hard way after seeing Judon show up to Thursday’s media conference in Rutgers shorts. McCourty, a three-time All-Pro safety, was drafted out of Rutgers University by the Patriots with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

So it was already clear whose shorts Judon was wearing when he stepped to the podium to answer questions.

“I just picked these up near the trash,” Judon said, with a huge grin on his face.

McCourty was quick to respond when having his turn to speak with the media.

“Need some Grand Valley State shorts. I’m sure those are flying off the rack,” said McCourty.

The Patriots defense is clearly a close-knit unit, and it has paid off for them on the field. They remain the heart and soul of the team, despite the struggles this season.

It’ll obviously be no laughing matter as they head out west for a Monday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals that will make or break their playoff chances.