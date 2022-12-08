ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Judon hilariously trolls Devin McCourty at media conference

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4gDT_0jcI50Ob00

It’s probably a good idea to never leave your gear sitting out whenever New England Patriots Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon is around.

Devin McCourty had to learn the hard way after seeing Judon show up to Thursday’s media conference in Rutgers shorts. McCourty, a three-time All-Pro safety, was drafted out of Rutgers University by the Patriots with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

So it was already clear whose shorts Judon was wearing when he stepped to the podium to answer questions.

“I just picked these up near the trash,” Judon said, with a huge grin on his face.

McCourty was quick to respond when having his turn to speak with the media.

“Need some Grand Valley State shorts. I’m sure those are flying off the rack,” said McCourty.

The Patriots defense is clearly a close-knit unit, and it has paid off for them on the field. They remain the heart and soul of the team, despite the struggles this season.

It’ll obviously be no laughing matter as they head out west for a Monday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals that will make or break their playoff chances.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy