KULR8
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Skyview girls route Missoula Big Sky
Defending Class AA girls basketball state champion Billings Skyview looks formidable again. The Falcons blew out Missoula Big Sky on Saturday afternoon at home. Watch the highlights in the video above.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
Worden, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KULR8
Billings Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympic Athletes
Billings, MT- What could be better than taking a dip into frigid Montana Winter Water?. Doing it for a great cause, the Law Enforcement Torch Run offers a unique opportunity for individuals or groups to support our local Special Olympic Montana Athletes by jumping into icy water with the Polar Plunge.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
KULR8
Montana Audobon Center hosts immersive night hike experiance
Billings, MT- Hiking in the darkness with only the moonlight to guide you may sound like a nightmare to some, but the Montana Audobon Center challenges you to tap into your natural instincts with a full moon night hike. The Montana Audobon Center invited the public to an immersive nighttime...
KULR8
Outdoor writing workshop at Pictograph Cave State Park teaching participants to push boundaries
BILLINGS, Mont.- Author Dave Caserio will be at Pictograph Cave State Park teaching an outdoor writing workshop. Writers and non-writers are invited to the workshop on Dec. 17 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says participants will learn how close observation of the natural world...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
D-Bat still awaiting reopening after driver crashed through front doors
Last year, a truck smashed through the front doors of D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy at Rimrock Mall, and the business has still not been able to reopen its doors.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
KULR8
City of Billings plans to break ground on West End Reservoir in spring or early summer 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings plans to break ground on the new West End Reservoir and water treatment facility (also known as the Billings Water Resiliency Project) in spring or early summer of 2023. Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling said inflation has been a challenge. "Just looking...
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission asks for clothing donations ahead of the snowstorm
BILLINGS, Mt: Looking at the adverse weather conditions in this week's forecast, the Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) is gearing up to protect their residents from the cold. Matt Lundgren, the Director of MRM, said that over the past week, they have helped an average of over 250 people every single night.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
