jack1065.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
jack1065.com
Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Public Schools employees to receive $1,500 retention bonus later this month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools have received a gift from the district that comes just in time for Christmas. Trustee Ken Greyshak Monday night recommended a “retention bonus” of $1,500 for employees who work 20 hours or more per week, and a $1,000 bonus for those part-timers who work less than that.
jack1065.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down abruptly
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned. The surprise announcement came from Board President Patti Sholler-Barber last night at the conclusion of the third closed session they have held in the past week. The board statement said that her departure came by “mutual agreement.”
jack1065.com
Battle Creek VA Medical Center to host PACT Act Week of Action
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is set to host a PACT Act Week of Action event to inform Southwest Michigan Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits.
jack1065.com
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
jack1065.com
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
