KLFY.com

Winner of Jingle All the Way giveaway announced

(KLFY) — The winner of KLFY’s Jingle All the Way giveaway is Joy Sprankle. Joy will get a $500 gift card to use at American Factory Direct Furniture, located at 5611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Thank you to all who entered.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

20lb Feline Searching For The Pur-fect Home! Meet Squeaky!

Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about 20lb feline, Squeaky!. 20lb Feline Searching For The Pur-fect Home! Meet Squeaky!. Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party

Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party. There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

This week at Moncus Park: Christmas in the park, and more

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to Christmas in the Park this week, along with several other community events. Here is what’s happening this week at Moncus Park:. Friday, Dec. 16 – Christmas in the Park, featuring Chubby Carrier, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m....
LAFAYETTE, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA

