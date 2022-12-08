Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
Related
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
NCIS: LA Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Deeks And Rosa Moment In Season 14 Episode 7
The CBS procedural "NCIS: Los Angeles" has become a staple of television over the course of its run, which has gone for 14 seasons and counting. Created by Shane Brennan, the show began as a spinoff of fellow procedural "NCIS," co-created by TV legend Donald P. Bellisario. Often shortened to "NCIS: LA," the show's cast includes Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah as members of the LA branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, specifically in a top division known as the Office of Special Projects, or OCP.
tvinsider.com
A ‘Chicago Med’ Departure, Series and Season Finales (‘Stargirl,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Reginald,’), Jane Curtin on ‘Conners’
One of Chicago Med’s original doctors departs with a wedding farewell. Gone for good after this week: The CW’s Stargirl. Season finales include The Amazing Race, returning to the U.S. for its final leg, and Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. Comedy great Jane Curtin guests on ABC’s The Conners.
Married at First Sight Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'
The hit matchmaking series will return to Lifetime on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Calling all Married at First Sight fans! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4. The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head...
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Katrina Law Says Her NCIS Role Is The Character Who Most Closely Resembles Her Real-Life Personality
"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg May Double Dip With Crime Shows On CBS
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg has lined up some new projects at CBS.
Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Spent His Time Away From The Show Getting His Pilots License
"Law & Order: SVU" is currently on Season 24 after breaking the record for the longest-running primetime television series of all time when it was renewed for Season 21 in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Given that it is a spinoff of "Law & Order," it has certainly had an impressive run, effectively overtaking the original. The show has a tried and true formula that works thanks to the legendary Dick Wolf and longtime cast members like Mariska Hargitay. Her position as Olivia Benson will go down in "Law & Order" history and television history, along with other prominent cast members like Christopher Meloni. He notably plays the role of Elliot Stabler, Benson's longtime partner and friend. The two have had a complicated relationship throughout their time on "Law & Order: SVU," and Meloni's Stabler even left entirely at one point (via NBC).
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’verse Crossover Promo Teases Action & Danger of Event (VIDEO)
For the first time ever, there’s an NCISverse crossover event on CBS, and of course it’s a major case to bring the three teams of NCIS, Los Angeles, and Hawai’i together. As the first promo shows, there will, of course, be explosions and danger. “Call the Guinness...
Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 preview: Poetic Justice
The holidays are coming and Blue Bloods will soon be heading into reruns until the new year, but there’s still one more new episode coming fans way before 2022 comes to a close! Tonight in the Blue Bloods fall finale, the Reagans will all be facing some unique challenges on the job.
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
SheKnows
The Honeymoon Ain’t Over: Great News Times Three (!) for Fans of Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney and Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil Movies
The magic continues with another trilogy ahead. Earlier this year the Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy starring Days of Our Lives Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. And guess what, fans? The girls will be back in 2023 with three more movies in another trilogy — plus, their onscreen leading men will be back too! In fact, as part of the network’s January premieres, ET has learned that the actresses will be featured in three of the five new releases.
New Photos Show Historic ‘NCIS’ Crossover With All Three Shows
If you have been waiting for some clues or insights into the big NCIS crossover taking place on January 2, then we have you covered. NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles all will have agents working on the same case. The basic storyline involves one hitman bringing all of the teams in on the case. A FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor died of an apparent suicide. Yet this professor, beloved by many, has his students thinking that foul play might be taking place here. They look deeply into a lot of information. What we will see is team members getting kidnapped. This leads to the agents applying their strengths together to get the assassin.
ETOnline.com
Kate Walsh Weighs in on How 'Grey's Anatomy' Will Continue After Ellen Pompeo's Exit (Exclusive)
Kate Walsh is picturing what Grey's Anatomy will look like without Meredith Grey. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 55-year-old actress about how the ABC series will continue after Ellen Pompeo's exit, which will likely happen after her limited season 19 role. "I imagine she'll pop back in," Walsh said...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: How Gibbs’ Exit Has Affected McGee’s Work as Thom E. Gemcity (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 9, “Higher Education.”]. Thom E. Gemcity, now there’s a name we haven’t heard in a while — and a name Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) never has — on NCIS. That changes with “Higher Education.”
TVLine
Law & Order's Mehcad Brooks Talks Fall Finale Repercussions, the Supergirl Alumni He'd Like to See Appear
The following contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Law & Order. Proceed accordingly. This week’s Law & Order left a bitter aftertaste. The fall finale ended with Shaw sitting with the guilt of ruining a young man’s life after getting a false confession. Fearing for his life in the abusive prison complex, Troy (guest star Chaundre Hall-Broomfield) fled from Rikers — killing a cop in the process — and was later proven innocent of the original charge. Shaw, attempting to fix his mistake, urged Price to offer a decent plea deal but to no avail. Troy’s fate was sealed once an officer died,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals outcome of horror accident in Stephen Reid story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid will fear being caught out in a tense New Year storyline. Stephen worries about his future after Teddy Thompkins survives a freak accident on the cobbles – which keeps him around as a potential threat. As we recently revealed, this...
Comments / 0