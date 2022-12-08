Read full article on original website
Related
moneysavingmom.com
Up to 50% off Crocs for the Family!
Zulily is offering up to 50% off Crocs for the Family!. Choose from lots of styles and colors. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
The $11 Amazon Gadget That Creates Space for Your Dish Sponge Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been washing load after load of dishes after this past week of Thanksgiving meals — or you’re just generally responsible for this chore in your household — you know that you need all the sink space you can get. There’s almost nothing worse than having to dig through a heap of dirty plates in order to find the sponge or its holder that’s suctioned to the inside of the basin. Because we know what a bother this task can be, here at Kitchn, we like to share our favorite products that make the process a bit less arduous, whether that’s a brush just for your cutlery or a hands-free soap dispenser. This time around, we found something that’ll free up space in your sink and keep your sponge within easy reach. And, you don’t have to sacrifice precious counter space to include it! The LONIN sponge holder is going to be the next game-changer in your kitchen.
These are the best mattress toppers, so you can sleep like royalty
Investing in one of the best mattress toppers will ensure you enjoy better sleep night after night. You won't have to spend a fortune either with tried and tested picks from Lucid, Nolah, and many more
21 Best Soy Candles for a Cozy, Nontoxic Night In
Candles are a terrific way to give any space a warm, cozy feel. Plus, you have a virtually endless array of scents to choose from, so you can pick a fragrance that sets the mood you’re seeking. But if you prefer natural, eco-friendly ingredients, candles made from soy wax are a great choice.
I’m a makeup artist – the basic eyeshadow mistakes that make you look older and highlight wrinkles
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
The Daily South
Should You Store Glasses Up Or Down In Your Cabinet?
For many of us, our organizational habits were most likely developed from watching our mothers and grandmothers. We looked on as these matriarchs carefully curated kitchens and china cabinets. For many of us, stemmed crystal sparkled under the dimmed light of a breakfront while a collection of coffee mugs were stacked gingerly on top of each other in a shuttered cabinet. However, as you’ve organized your own home, have you ever wondered if what mama did really was the right way? We asked an expert to weigh in on the age-old question: When it comes to storing glassware, should you be team up or down?
yankodesign.com
This full-body hoodie made from thermoregulating graphene fibers can naturally keep you warm in winters
A wonder material in its own right, Graphene is known for its unique strength and durability properties… however it’s also the world’s fastest known conductor of heat. Using that feature to its benefit, this graphene hoodie-suit can naturally keep you warm in the winter by channeling your body heat and using it to heat you up further. Meet Huggi, an incredibly comfortable piece of loungewear that’s naturally thermoregulating, breathable, quick-drying, and anti-microbial.
Your Pillows May Be Nasty Beneath the Pillowcase — Here's How to Wash Your Pillows
When it comes to self care, your bedding has a lot to do with it. Of course, you want a comfy night's sleep, on a mattress that's not too firm or soft. Washing your pillowcase and sheets regularly is a must to help keep your skin clear. But what about your pillows? It may not be the first thing you think of especially if you use pillowcases. Because of this, your pillows may be dirtier than you realize — and it can be important to learn how to properly clean pillows.
Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. If you're kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still […]
Versed’s Game-Changing Retinol Body Lotion Gets Rid of Your Dark Spots, Bumps & Dry Skin—& It’s on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know how important retinol is for your face. Nothing — aside from sunscreen — has a bigger impact on your skin. So, if it’s so game-changing, why do we only use it on our face? That’s where Versed’s Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion comes in. The affordable clean beauty brand has taken the technology we love so much for our face and added it to a body lotion, so you no longer have to ignore 97 percent of your...
Get the #1 Selling Comfy Flat on Amazon for Up to 50% Off!
Finding the best flats can be tough. Some of them come without much support, while others are a little too tight in the toes. But when you find the most comfortable flat you can, it's a total game-changer. And Amazon buyers have scoped out one of the comfiest shoes you can find on the site right now. Here's some more good news: they're on sale now!
thetrek.co
Best Backpacking Gear Deals From the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale
This is a sponsored post brought to you by REI. Head over to REI.com between 12/9/22 and 12/19/22 to take advantage of the annual REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. Who says you can’t hit the trails just because it’s 20 degrees and snowy out? With the right clothing and equipment, every season is hiking season! Save up to 30% on four-season clothing layers and backpacking gear between December 9 and December 19 during the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. We sifted through the catalog to find the best deals so you don’t have to. Here are some of our favorites.
Best slippers for men
Be it starting a fresh new day or winding down after a hard one, slippers are the ideal house necessity for comfort and relaxation. And we've covered the best slippers for men.
Brooklinen Is Offering a Rare 'Surprise Sale' Right Now—Stock Up on These Linens
Aside from the standard Black Friday deals, there are some companies that just don't have sales all that often. Brooklinen is one of them. The home textile company rarely discounts its mega-popular wares, making its current sale that much more exciting. Right now, you can score 15% off the entire site. That means the brand's smooth sheets, plush towels and cozy robes are all 15% off! Ready to stock up? Again, the entire site is marked down right now, but you definitely don't want to miss these deals.
You Can Get a Hydro Flask Water Bottle for Under $30 at Nordstrom Today
We all know the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, but not all water bottles are created equal. In recent years, the Hydro Flask has made itself known as the most coveted water bottle out there — and if you’ve had your eye on one for a while but have been waiting on that price tag to drop, your patience is finally paying off. Nordstrom is having a special sale today that means you can get a Hydro Flask water bottle for under $30, and it’s the perfect stylish, inspiring gift to give yourself this holiday season. Why do we...
Daily Beast
These Distinguished Men’s Gifts Will Add a Holiday Sparkle to Their Eyes
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Naughty or nice, we love to spoil the guys in our life. We’ve combed the ‘net for some of the chicest and most curious finds that men of good (or even average) taste will love to receive. With the holidays fast approaching, order now to get the merchandise or be forced to print a photo of your gift and stick it in a card, which is decidedly less exciting.
How Many Clothes Should We Own, Exactly?
“Buy less and buy better” has become a common refrain in fashion’s sustainability movement. But how much should we actually be buying? If a new report is anything to go by, it’s likely a lot less than you think. Researchers from Berlin’s Hot Or Cool Institute found that we should only be purchasing five new garments a year in order to stay in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, if nothing else changes. That would mean shoppers in the U.K. alone would need to reduce their consumption by up to 80 percent in some cases.
Marks and Spencer is now selling Percy Pig nail polish – and it even smells like the sweets
Percy Pig is no longer just for eating – you can now wear the sweet’s distinctive pink colour on your nails, courtesy of Marks and Spencer’s collaboration with Nails Inc. Not only is this nail-polish set perfect for giving yourself a cute manicure but, when it dries, it releases the signature Percy Pig scent we all know and love.Nails Inc is known for its interesting and novelty colours and designs and has now created a hot- and baby-pink duo as an ode to the popular pig.The polishes are priced at £15 and come in the standard Nails Inc longwear formular...
ohsospotless.com
How to Clean a Velvet Couch
Velvet sofas are luxurious statement pieces in a home. They can elevate a room, adding a regal aura. However, they can quickly become the breeding ground for dirt and stains, instantly ruining the aesthetic. When you own such a sofa, it’s important to keep it clean. We’ll show you how...
You Can Now Wear the Internet’s Favorite ‘Marshmallow’ Blanket on Your Feet—And We’re Buying a Pair in Every Color
It's December, which mean's you've surely heard Dean Martin crooning "Marshmallow World" on the radio by now (or Darlene Love's merrier version.) Whether or not the world around you does, indeed, look like it's covered in sticky Fluffernutter or has yet to see the first snow, there's a way to add some marshmallowy goodness to your life, and it happens to come in a snuggly treat for your feet.
Comments / 0